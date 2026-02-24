Forney Leads Early Voting in Kaufman County for March 2026 Primaries

Published: February 24, 2026 By inForney News Desk
Early voting totals released Tuesday by the Kaufman County Elections Department show Forney continuing to drive a significant share of countywide participation in the March 3, 2026, Democratic and Republican primary elections.

With two major polling locations—the Forney Sub Courthouse and Forney ISD Opportunity Central (The OC)—voters within Forney have cast thousands of ballots ahead of Election Day, placing the city among the most active voting areas in Kaufman County.

Forney Sub Courthouse: County’s Busiest Early Voting Site

The Forney Sub Courthouse remains the highest-volume polling location in Kaufman County.

On Tuesday, February 24, a total of 490 voters cast ballots at the site:

  • 246 Democratic voters

  • 244 Republican voters

Cumulative early voting totals at the Sub Courthouse now stand at:

  • 2,068 Democratic votes

  • 1,649 Republican votes

  • 3,717 total ballots cast

The near-even daily split contrasts with the overall cumulative totals, where Democratic participation currently leads within Forney.

The OC - Steady Turnout

At Forney ISD Opportunity Central (The OC), early voting continued at a consistent pace.

On Tuesday:

  • 117 voters cast ballots

Cumulative totals at The OC show:

  • 835 Democratic votes

  • 334 Republican votes

  • 1,169 total ballots cast

While smaller than the Sub Courthouse, The OC continues to serve as a key access point for voters across northern and western Forney.

Combined Forney Early Voting Totals

Together, the two Forney polling locations have recorded:

  • 4,886 early votes

  • 2,903 Democratic ballots

  • 1,983 Republican ballots

This makes Forney one of the largest contributors to early voting totals in Kaufman County, both in raw turnout and consistency across multiple voting days.

How Forney Compares Countywide

Voting patterns differ significantly outside Forney, with Republican participation leading in several other areas of Kaufman County.

Cumulative early voting totals by location:

  • Kaufman County Library: 1,268 Republican | 417 Democratic

  • Terrell Sub Courthouse: 1,026 Republican | 726 Democratic

  • Kemp Sub Courthouse: 554 Republican | 109 Democratic

  • Crandall/Combine Community Center: 436 Republican | 397 Democratic

These regional differences highlight the geographic split in primary participation across the county.

Total early votes cast countywide: 9,819

What the Numbers Mean

Early voting data reflects party participation, not election outcomes. In a primary election, voters choose which party’s ballot to cast, making turnout trends an indicator of engagement rather than candidate preference.

With several days of early voting remaining, totals at both Forney locations are expected to continue climbing before Election Day on March 3.

All figures are unofficial and subject to change, according to the Kaufman County Elections Department.

