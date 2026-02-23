Strong Early Voting Continues in Forney Ahead of Primary Elections

Published: February 23, 2026 By inForney News Desk
FORNEY, TX — Early voting remained robust on Monday at the two polling locations in Forney, as residents actively participated in the March 3, 2026 Democratic and Republican Primary Elections, according to the latest daily report from the Kaufman County Elections Department.

At Forney ISD Opportunity Central (The OC), voters cast 95 Democratic ballots and 35 Republican ballots on Monday. The OC has consistently attracted steady traffic throughout the early voting period, proving to be a reliable site for voters in north Forney.

The Forney Sub Courthouse once again recorded the highest single-day turnout in the county. On Monday, this site logged 306 Democratic votes and 246 Republican votes, solidifying its reputation as the highest-volume early voting location in Kaufman County.

Cumulative Forney Totals Through Monday

As of Monday, the cumulative early voting totals from both Forney locations indicate sustained voter engagement:

  • Forney ISD Opportunity Central (The OC)

    • Democratic: 725

    • Republican: 287

  • Forney Sub Courthouse

    • Democratic: 1,786

    • Republican: 1,405

Together, these two Forney sites account for a significant portion of the county’s early ballots and demonstrate ongoing strong participation from voters across both parties.

Countywide Breakdown Beyond Forney

Outside of Forney, turnout patterns varied across different locations. On Monday, the Kaufman County Library recorded 41 Democratic votes and 149 Republican votes. The Terrell Sub Courthouse logged 115 Democratic ballots and 169 Republican ballots, while the Crandall/Combine Community Center reported 47 Democratic votes and 67 Republican votes. Additionally, the Kemp Sub Courthouse added 13 Democratic ballots and 93 Republican ballots for the day.

Countywide cumulative totals through Monday stand at 3,904 Democratic ballots and 4,485 Republican ballots, reflecting strong overall early voting participation as Election Day approaches.

All totals remain unofficial and are subject to change until formally canvassed by election officials. Early voting continues this week at all designated polling locations across Kaufman County.

