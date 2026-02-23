Defendant with 21 charges receives deferred probation

FORNEY, TX — A recently released Kaufman County Jail report reveals that Lindsey Marie Connelly, a resident of Terrell, was released from custody on February 20, 2026, following a series of criminal and municipal cases spanning multiple jurisdictions and offense levels.

According to jail records, Connelly had been in custody since February 13, 2025. Her release to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office suggests that it was part of a complex multi-county process rather than a straightforward discharge.

Numerous Cases Across Multiple Offense Levels

The release report indicates that Connelly faced 21 separate charges, documented under various case and warrant numbers, encompassing a range of offenses from low-level municipal violations to serious felony drug offenses.

Among the charges were multiple counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, involving substances categorized within Penalty Groups 1, 2, and 3, with quantities varying from under one gram to over 200 grams. Several of these cases included bond amounts ranging from $7,500 to $20,000.

The most severe charge was for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1-B, in an amount of 400 grams or more, classified as a first-degree felony under Texas law, carrying a hefty bond of $100,000.

In addition to felony drug charges, the report also lists allegations of resisting arrest, theft of services, assault (Class C), and various municipal violations managed by the City of Terrell, including animal control and traffic offenses. Many of the municipal cases were resolved as time served, according to the jail’s sentencing documentation.

Sentence: Deferred Adjudication on Major Felony

Records indicate that the manufacture or delivery charge was resolved on February 12, 2026, resulting in Connelly receiving six years of deferred adjudication.

Deferred adjudication implies that the court has withheld a final conviction and placed the defendant under court supervision. If all conditions of this supervision are met successfully, the case may ultimately be dismissed. However, any violation of the terms could lead to the imposition of a prison sentence up to the statutory maximum for the offense.

Other felony possession cases appear to have been dealt with through bonds or related proceedings associated with the overarching criminal matter.

Presumption of Innocence Applies

As with all criminal cases, it is crucial to emphasize that individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Jail release reports serve to provide custody and case status information, and do not reflect findings of guilt.

The Kaufman County Jail report encompasses releases occurring between February 20 and February 22, 2026, including defendants released via bond, transfer, time served, or court order.