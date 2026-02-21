Kaufman Jail Release List- Which felony cases made bond?

KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX — Recent reports from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office reveal that several individuals facing felony-level charges were released from custody on February 18 and 19, 2026, after posting bond.

Disclaimer: This information is derived from official Kaufman County jail release reports. All individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Notable Felony Releases

According to the records, the following individuals were released from the Kaufman County Jail pending future court proceedings:

Jordon Kyle Williams Released on February 19 after posting a $25,000 bond . Williams is charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle , a third-degree felony under Texas law.

Aaron Micheal Bradley Released on February 18 on bonds totaling $25,000 . Bradley faces felony allegations including Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair and Theft Over $2,500 with Prior Convictions , elevating the theft charge to felony status.

Emilio Florez Delossantos Jr. Released on February 19 after posting a $15,000 bond . Delossantos is charged with Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information involving fewer than five items, a felony offense in Texas.

Jaidyn Isaiah Gray Released on February 19 on a $10,000 bond after a mandatory 24-hour family violence hold. Gray is charged with Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation, a third-degree felony commonly associated with strangulation allegations.

Broader Release Activity

During this two-day period, the Kaufman County Jail processed a total of 28 releases. Several other inmates were either transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to serve sentences or moved to other county jurisdictions on pending matters.

The individuals listed above were released on bond and are expected to appear in court at a later date as their cases progress through the criminal justice system.