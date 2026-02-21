Strong Voter Turnout in Kaufman County for Early Primaries

Early voting for the March 3, 2026, Democratic and Republican primary elections kicked off this week across Kaufman County. Local polling stations in Forney, including Forney ISD Opportunity Central (The OC) and the Forney Sub Courthouse, have seen a steady stream of voters eager to cast their ballots ahead of the primaries.

Forney Voting Totals

Data from the first four days of early voting indicates significant participation in Forney. At the Forney Sub Courthouse, cumulative totals through Friday, February 20, revealed 1,009 Democratic voters and 847 Republican voters.

Participation at The OC also remained steady throughout the week, with the following cumulative totals:

Democratic Voters: 318

Republican Voters: 165

Combining the totals from both Forney polling locations, the early voting figures for the week stand at 1,327 Democratic votes and 1,012 Republican votes.

County-Wide Data

While Forney locations demonstrated higher Democratic participation, the overall county-wide data presented a different picture across the six total polling sites. As of the unofficial report on February 20, 2026, the cumulative totals for Kaufman County were as follows:

Total Democratic Early Voters: 2,174

Total Republican Early Voters: 2,913

Friday, February 20, marked the highest single-day turnout for the week, with 696 Democratic and 802 Republican voters participating across all county locations. These figures remain unofficial and are subject to change as the primary process continues.