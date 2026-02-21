Kaufman County Man Arrested For Indecency With Child

KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX — A 24-year-old man is currently in custody at the Kaufman County Jail after being arrested by Terrell police on a serious felony charge related to a minor.

According to jail records, Rasean Devonte Williams, born on July 4, 2001, was booked into the Kaufman County Jail on Thursday evening, February 20, 2026, at 6:33 p.m.. He faces a charge of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact, a felony offense under Texas law.

The alleged crime took place on February 19, 2026, and is being investigated by the Terrell Police Department, which also conducted the arrest. Jail records indicate that Mr. Williams is currently housed in C1C-01 and was taken into custody by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

Understanding the Charge

According to Texas Penal Code § 21.11, Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact is classified as a second-degree felony. A conviction for this offense may result in a prison sentence ranging from 2 to 20 years and a fine of up to $10,000. Additionally, this charge carries long-term implications, including mandatory registration as a sex offender upon conviction.

As of now, court records do not indicate a bond amount, and details regarding the age of the alleged victim or the specific circumstances surrounding the accusation have not been disclosed.

Presumption of Innocence

It is crucial to understand that an arrest is not a conviction. Mr. Williams is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

This case is set to move through the Kaufman County criminal court system, where formal charging decisions, bond conditions, and future court dates will be established.

This story will be updated as additional verified court information becomes available.