Kaufman County Man Arrested For Indecency With Child

Published: February 21, 2026 By inForney News Desk
Kaufman County Man Arrested For Indecency With Child

KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX — A 24-year-old man is currently in custody at the Kaufman County Jail after being arrested by Terrell police on a serious felony charge related to a minor.

According to jail records, Rasean Devonte Williams, born on July 4, 2001, was booked into the Kaufman County Jail on Thursday evening, February 20, 2026, at 6:33 p.m.. He faces a charge of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact, a felony offense under Texas law.

The alleged crime took place on February 19, 2026, and is being investigated by the Terrell Police Department, which also conducted the arrest. Jail records indicate that Mr. Williams is currently housed in C1C-01 and was taken into custody by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

Understanding the Charge

According to Texas Penal Code § 21.11, Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact is classified as a second-degree felony. A conviction for this offense may result in a prison sentence ranging from 2 to 20 years and a fine of up to $10,000. Additionally, this charge carries long-term implications, including mandatory registration as a sex offender upon conviction.

As of now, court records do not indicate a bond amount, and details regarding the age of the alleged victim or the specific circumstances surrounding the accusation have not been disclosed.

Presumption of Innocence

It is crucial to understand that an arrest is not a conviction. Mr. Williams is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

This case is set to move through the Kaufman County criminal court system, where formal charging decisions, bond conditions, and future court dates will be established.

This story will be updated as additional verified court information becomes available.

Related Articles

Strong Voter Turnout in Kaufman County for Early Primaries
Strong Voter Turnout in Kaufman County for Early Primaries

Strong Voter Turnout in Kaufman County for Early Primaries

February 21, 2026 Read More
Recuperando el Bienestar en Forney: La Transformación de la Salud Comunitaria a Través de Angel Chiropractic
Recuperando el Bienestar en Forney: La Transformación de la Salud Comunitaria a Través de Angel Chiropractic

Recuperando el Bienestar en Forney: La Transformación de la Salud Comunitaria a Través de Angel Chiropractic

February 20, 2026 Read More
Forney Lawyer Robert Guest Named Texas Super Lawyer
Forney Lawyer Robert Guest Named Texas Super Lawyer

Forney Lawyer Robert Guest Named Texas Super Lawyer

February 20, 2026 Read More
Terrell Police Department Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Missing Teen
Terrell Police Department Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Missing Teen

Terrell Police Department Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Missing Teen

The Terrell Police Department is actively seeking assistance from the community in locating a 17-year-old girl reported missing as a runaway. Sanya Danyelle McGilvery was last seen in the Dallas area, and authorities are concerned for her well-being.Description of Missing IndividualSanya Danyelle Mc...

February 20, 2026 Read More
Celebrating a Century of Agriculture: The 100th Kaufman County Junior Livestock Show
Celebrating a Century of Agriculture: The 100th Kaufman County Junior Livestock Show

Celebrating a Century of Agriculture: The 100th Kaufman County Junior Livestock Show

February 20, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Early Voting: A Tale of Two Political Strongholds
Kaufman County Early Voting: A Tale of Two Political Strongholds

Kaufman County Early Voting: A Tale of Two Political Strongholds

February 19, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×