Forney Police Department Hosts Inaugural Polar Plunge to Support Special Olympics Texas

The Forney Police Department is thrilled to announce the first-ever Polar Plunge, a unique event designed to support local athletes through Special Olympics Texas. This exciting initiative invites individuals, businesses, and organizations to take the plunge for a worthy cause, all while fostering community spirit and inclusivity.

Join the Cause

Are you brave enough to take a dip in the chilly waters? The Polar Plunge is more than just a daring feat; it is a significant fundraising campaign aimed at supporting athletes with intellectual disabilities in our community. All proceeds from this event will be directed toward funding year-round sports training, health initiatives, and inclusion programs for these inspiring individuals.

How You Can Participate

Registration for the Polar Plunge is now open, and participants will have the opportunity to create their own fundraising pages upon signing up. You can join as a plunger or simply make a donation to support the cause. Every dollar raised will directly benefit local Special Olympics Texas athletes, ensuring they have access to essential resources and training.

Registration Details

For those ready to take the plunge, here are the registration options:

Register to Plunge (Adults): $40 - Secure your spot for the Polar Plunge and receive a personalized fundraising page to help you raise additional funds for Special Olympics Texas.

Register to Plunge (Athletes, Youths, and Students): $25 - Join the fun at a reduced rate, with the same opportunity to fundraise for this important cause.

Fundraise to Plunge: Free - Commit to raising a minimum of $40 by February 28, 2026. If you do not reach this goal, you will need to cover the remaining amount. Fundraising pages will be available to help you connect with potential donors.

Make a Difference

To qualify for the Polar Plunge, participants must raise the necessary funds by the day before the event. This is a fantastic opportunity to rally friends, family, and colleagues to contribute to a meaningful cause while enjoying the camaraderie of fellow plungers.

Get Involved Today

Ready to dive in and support Special Olympics Texas? You can register or make a donation by visiting the following link: Forney Polar Plunge Registration.

Join us in making a splash for a great cause. Together, we can support our local athletes and promote inclusivity within our community!