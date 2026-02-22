Kaufman County Constables Arrest Man for Alleged Online Solicitation of a Minor

KAUFMAN COUNTY — A 31-year-old man has been arrested by the Kaufman County Constable’s Office Precinct 1, following allegations of online solicitation of a minor.

Napoleon Okwudili Onyeje Jr. was taken into custody and booked into the Kaufman County Jail on February 21, 2026. According to jail records from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, Onyeje Jr. faces charges related to Online Solicitation of a Minor Sexual Conduct, a serious felony offense that is reported to have occurred on February 20, 2026.

Arrest and Detention Details:

Suspect: Napoleon Okwudili Onyeje Jr.

Age: 31

Arresting Agency: Kaufman County Constable's Office Pct. 1

Charge: Online Solicitation of a Minor Sexual Conduct (Texas Penal Code § 33.021)

Bond: $200,000.00

As of Sunday morning, Onyeje Jr. remains in custody at the Kaufman County Jail. The Constable's office has not released additional details regarding the ongoing investigation.

Range of Punishment in Texas

Under the Texas Penal Code Section 33.021, online solicitation of a minor is classified as a high-level felony. The degree of the felony and the associated penalties depend on the specifics of the case:

Felony DegreePunishment RangeFine3rd Degree Felony2 to 10 years in prisonUp to $10,0002nd Degree Felony*2 to 20 years in prisonUp to $10,000

Note: The charge is typically elevated to a 2nd Degree Felony if the minor is under the age of 14 or if the solicitation involved an intent to meet in person for sexual conduct. A conviction for this offense also carries mandatory lifelong sex offender registration.

Important Notice: All information provided is sourced directly from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office jail records. Records may change as the legal process progresses, and the jail roster should be checked directly for the most recent updates on bond status or charges.