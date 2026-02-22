US Highway 80 Ranks Amongst Texas' Worst For Traffic

US Highway 80 Ranks Amongst Texas' Worst For Traffic

FORNEY, TX — If your morning coffee goes cold somewhere between Collins Road and FM 740, you’re not imagining things. New statewide traffic data confirms what Forney drivers already know in their bones: U.S. Highway 80 is officially one of the most congested roads in Texas — and the problem is growing.

According to the 2025 Texas 100 Most Congested Road Segments report, a 6.02-mile stretch of US 80 in Kaufman County now ranks among the worst in the state for traffic delays and economic impact. And yes, this is our US 80.

If you live in Forney, you already know US 80 is a traffic nightmare, and it is one of the 100 most congested roads in Texas.

All vehicles (cars + trucks): #59 statewide

Trucks only: #50 statewide.

Both rankings measure different kinds of congestion — and together, they tell a bigger story about why this stretch keeps backing up.

The state measured congestion on US 80 from Collins Rd / SH 352 to Pinson Rd / FM 740, a corridor every Forney commuter knows well.

Segment length: 6.02 miles

Location: Kaufman County

Role: Main east-west route for commuters, freight, school traffic, and regional travel.

In short: if you drive in or out of Forney, this data includes you.

What the All-Vehicle Numbers Say (Ranked #59 in Texas)

When every vehicle is counted — sedans, pickups, delivery vans, rideshares — US 80 racks up:

262,385 hours of delay per mile, every year

$45.9 million in annual congestion costs

Up from #78 in 2023

Up from #40 in 2024

That’s a sharp upward climb in just two years. Translation: congestion on US 80 isn’t stabilizing — it’s accelerating.

Why Trucks Are the Real Story (Ranked #50 Statewide)

Here’s where US 80 really stands out.

For truck traffic alone, the same segment ranks 50th worst in all of Texas:

23,298 hours of truck delay per mile, annually

$10.3 million in truck-specific congestion costs

Worse than 2024

Much worse than 2023

That matters because trucks don’t just carry freight — they carry costs. Delays ripple outward into higher shipping prices, slower deliveries, and more wear on local roads as drivers look for shortcuts.

What This Means for Forney (Beyond Annoying Commutes)

This isn’t just about frustration at red lights.

US 80’s congestion is a regional growth signal:

Rapid residential development east of Dallas

Increasing freight traffic pushed off I-20 and I-30

Few true east-west alternatives through Kaufman County

A roadway built for yesterday’s traffic carrying today’s economy

Every stalled minute has a cost — and right now, that cost is measured in tens of millions of dollars per year.

The Bottom Line

US 80 isn’t “getting busy.”

It’s already one of Texas’ major congestion corridors.

$45.9 million lost annually

Hundreds of thousands of hours wasted

Top-50 truck congestion statewide

A trend line pointing up — not down

Forney’s growth story is a success. But this data makes one thing clear: the road system hasn’t caught up yet — and US 80 is where the strain shows first.