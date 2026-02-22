US Highway 80 Ranks Amongst Texas' Worst For Traffic

Published: February 22, 2026 By Bobby Evans
US Highway 80 Ranks Amongst Texas' Worst For Traffic

US Highway 80 Ranks Amongst Texas' Worst For Traffic

FORNEY, TX — If your morning coffee goes cold somewhere between Collins Road and FM 740, you’re not imagining things. New statewide traffic data confirms what Forney drivers already know in their bones: U.S. Highway 80 is officially one of the most congested roads in Texas — and the problem is growing.

According to the 2025 Texas 100 Most Congested Road Segments report, a 6.02-mile stretch of US 80 in Kaufman County now ranks among the worst in the state for traffic delays and economic impact. And yes, this is our US 80.

If you live in Forney, you already know US 80 is a traffic nightmare, and it is one of the 100 most congested roads in Texas.

  • All vehicles (cars + trucks): #59 statewide

  • Trucks only: #50 statewide.

Both rankings measure different kinds of congestion — and together, they tell a bigger story about why this stretch keeps backing up.

The state measured congestion on US 80 from Collins Rd / SH 352 to Pinson Rd / FM 740, a corridor every Forney commuter knows well.

  • Segment length: 6.02 miles

  • Location: Kaufman County

  • Role: Main east-west route for commuters, freight, school traffic, and regional travel.

In short: if you drive in or out of Forney, this data includes you.

What the All-Vehicle Numbers Say (Ranked #59 in Texas)

When every vehicle is counted — sedans, pickups, delivery vans, rideshares — US 80 racks up:

  • 262,385 hours of delay per mile, every year

  • $45.9 million in annual congestion costs

  • Up from #78 in 2023

  • Up from #40 in 2024

That’s a sharp upward climb in just two years. Translation: congestion on US 80 isn’t stabilizing — it’s accelerating.

Why Trucks Are the Real Story (Ranked #50 Statewide)

Here’s where US 80 really stands out.

For truck traffic alone, the same segment ranks 50th worst in all of Texas:

  • 23,298 hours of truck delay per mile, annually

  • $10.3 million in truck-specific congestion costs

  • Worse than 2024

  • Much worse than 2023

That matters because trucks don’t just carry freight — they carry costs. Delays ripple outward into higher shipping prices, slower deliveries, and more wear on local roads as drivers look for shortcuts.

What This Means for Forney (Beyond Annoying Commutes)

This isn’t just about frustration at red lights.

US 80’s congestion is a regional growth signal:

  • Rapid residential development east of Dallas

  • Increasing freight traffic pushed off I-20 and I-30

  • Few true east-west alternatives through Kaufman County

  • A roadway built for yesterday’s traffic carrying today’s economy

Every stalled minute has a cost — and right now, that cost is measured in tens of millions of dollars per year.

The Bottom Line

US 80 isn’t “getting busy.”

It’s already one of Texas’ major congestion corridors.

  • $45.9 million lost annually

  • Hundreds of thousands of hours wasted

  • Top-50 truck congestion statewide

  • A trend line pointing up — not down

Forney’s growth story is a success. But this data makes one thing clear: the road system hasn’t caught up yet — and US 80 is where the strain shows first.

Documents

most-congested-in-texas-2025

Your browser does not support PDF embedding.

Download PDF
📄 Download PDF 🔍 View Full Screen

Related Articles

Kaufman County Constables Arrest Man for Alleged Online Solicitation of a Minor
Kaufman County Constables Arrest Man for Alleged Online Solicitation of a Minor

Kaufman County Constables Arrest Man for Alleged Online Solicitation of a Minor

KAUFMAN COUNTY — A 31-year-old man has been arrested by the Kaufman County Constable’s Office Precinct 1, following allegations of online solicitation of a minor.Napoleon Okwudili Onyeje Jr. was taken into custody and booked into the Kaufman County Jail on February 21, 2026. According to jail record...

February 22, 2026 Read More
Early Voting Surge in Kaufman County: A Closer Look at Participation Trends
Early Voting Surge in Kaufman County: A Closer Look at Participation Trends

Early Voting Surge in Kaufman County: A Closer Look at Participation Trends

February 22, 2026 Read More
Forney Police Department Hosts Inaugural Polar Plunge to Support Special Olympics Texas
Forney Police Department Hosts Inaugural Polar Plunge to Support Special Olympics Texas

Forney Police Department Hosts Inaugural Polar Plunge to Support Special Olympics Texas

The Forney Police Department is thrilled to announce the first-ever Polar Plunge, a unique event designed to support local athletes through Special Olympics Texas. This exciting initiative invites individuals, businesses, and organizations to take the plunge for a worthy cause, all while fostering c...

February 21, 2026 Read More
Kaufman Jail Release List- Which felony cases made bond?
Kaufman Jail Release List- Which felony cases made bond?

Kaufman Jail Release List- Which felony cases made bond?

February 21, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Man Arrested For Indecency With Child
Kaufman County Man Arrested For Indecency With Child

Kaufman County Man Arrested For Indecency With Child

February 21, 2026 Read More
Strong Voter Turnout in Kaufman County for Early Primaries
Strong Voter Turnout in Kaufman County for Early Primaries

Strong Voter Turnout in Kaufman County for Early Primaries

February 21, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×