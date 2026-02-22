Sunday Early Voting Recap: Democratic Participation Higher in Forney, GOP Turnout Strong Elsewhere

FORNEY, TX — Polls have closed for Sunday early voting, and the latest cumulative numbers from the Kaufman County Elections Department reveal a significant trend: Democrats are currently leading at both Forney voting locations, even as Republicans maintain a narrow advantage countywide in the March 3, 2026 primary elections.

Forney OC Shows Strong Democratic Turnout

At Forney ISD Opportunity Central (The OC), Democratic voters have sustained a robust early-voting lead throughout the week. As of Sunday, 630 Democratic ballots had been cast at this location, compared to 252 Republican ballots. This reflects a steady Democratic turnout each day of early voting.

Forney Sub Courthouse Voting

The Forney Sub Courthouse continues to experience the highest overall volume of voters in the city, remaining competitive. Cumulative totals indicate 1,480 Democratic votes compared to 1,159 Republican votes, with more than 2,600 ballots already cast at this site.

Forney's Early Voting Numbers Stand Out in Kaufman County

Combined, the two Forney locations have generated 3,521 early votes, positioning Forney as one of the most active early-voting areas in Kaufman County. These local figures contrast with the broader county perspective, where Republicans currently lead in overall early voting when all polling locations are taken into account.

Election Day Anticipations

Historically, Republican voters in Kaufman County tend to turn out in larger numbers on Election Day. This means that the current early-voting snapshot may reflect momentum rather than final results. With early voting ongoing and Election Day approaching on Tuesday, March 3, both parties are expected to ramp up their turnout efforts across the county.

As with all early-voting reports, totals remain unofficial and subject to change until canvassed by election officials.