Bee Happy: A Faith-Driven Mission Creating Opportunity for Adults with Special Needs

FORNEY, TX — What began as a moment of prayer and obedience has blossomed into a thriving mission rooted in dignity, purpose, and belonging. Bee Happy Programs, founded by Shelley Brookins, is quietly transforming lives by addressing a significant gap many families face when students with special needs transition out of traditional school programs.

Brookins shares that Bee Happy was conceived from a deep conviction that every individual is created with purpose. After observing the limited opportunities available for adults with special needs post-graduation, she felt compelled to establish a different kind of environment — one where abilities are emphasized over limitations and growth continues beyond the confines of a diploma.

Building Confidence, Skills, and Community

Today, Bee Happy serves adults with special needs through vocational training, social engagement, and life-enriching programs designed to foster confidence and independence. Participants, affectionately known as “Busy Bees,” learn valuable skills, form friendships, and gain meaningful opportunities in an atmosphere centered around encouragement and respect.

“Our focus is on what people can do,” Brookins explained. “When individuals are seen, valued, and equipped, they flourish in remarkable ways.”

A Christ-Centered Vision

At its core, Bee Happy is a Christ-centered community dedicated to helping adults with special needs feel known and included. The organization’s mission is both straightforward and powerful: to create a space where individuals are seen, valued, and provided with real opportunities to grow — socially, vocationally, and personally.

That mission is now expanding.

Looking Ahead: A Second Forney Location

Bee Happy is actively working toward opening a second location in Forney by 2027, a goal Brookins describes as a “God-sized vision.” While faith guides the path forward, community support will be essential to making this vision a reality.

To continue its growth, Bee Happy is currently seeking:

Monthly financial partners committed to long-term, sustainable impact.

Churches interested in adopting Bee Happy as a local mission.

Business partners to sponsor and support fundraisers.

Community members with local knowledge to help identify suitable property for future expansion.

More Than a Program

Bee Happy is more than just a nonprofit — it’s a movement built on faith, hope, and opportunity. As the organization looks forward to its next chapter in Forney, Brookins hopes the community will view Bee Happy not only as a service but as a shared calling.

“When a community comes together,” she remarked, “the impossible becomes possible.”

Those interested in supporting or learning more about Bee Happy’s mission are encouraged to reach out and participate in a growing effort to create lasting opportunities for adults with special needs right here in Forney.