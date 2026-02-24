Bee Happy: A Faith-Driven Mission Creating Opportunity for Adults with Special Needs

Published: February 24, 2026 By inForney News Desk
Bee Happy: A Faith-Driven Mission Creating Opportunity for Adults with Special Needs

FORNEY, TX — What began as a moment of prayer and obedience has blossomed into a thriving mission rooted in dignity, purpose, and belonging. Bee Happy Programs, founded by Shelley Brookins, is quietly transforming lives by addressing a significant gap many families face when students with special needs transition out of traditional school programs.

Brookins shares that Bee Happy was conceived from a deep conviction that every individual is created with purpose. After observing the limited opportunities available for adults with special needs post-graduation, she felt compelled to establish a different kind of environment — one where abilities are emphasized over limitations and growth continues beyond the confines of a diploma.

Building Confidence, Skills, and Community

Today, Bee Happy serves adults with special needs through vocational training, social engagement, and life-enriching programs designed to foster confidence and independence. Participants, affectionately known as “Busy Bees,” learn valuable skills, form friendships, and gain meaningful opportunities in an atmosphere centered around encouragement and respect.

“Our focus is on what people can do,” Brookins explained. “When individuals are seen, valued, and equipped, they flourish in remarkable ways.”

A Christ-Centered Vision

At its core, Bee Happy is a Christ-centered community dedicated to helping adults with special needs feel known and included. The organization’s mission is both straightforward and powerful: to create a space where individuals are seen, valued, and provided with real opportunities to grow — socially, vocationally, and personally.

That mission is now expanding.

Looking Ahead: A Second Forney Location

Bee Happy is actively working toward opening a second location in Forney by 2027, a goal Brookins describes as a “God-sized vision.” While faith guides the path forward, community support will be essential to making this vision a reality.

To continue its growth, Bee Happy is currently seeking:

  • Monthly financial partners committed to long-term, sustainable impact.

  • Churches interested in adopting Bee Happy as a local mission.

  • Business partners to sponsor and support fundraisers.

  • Community members with local knowledge to help identify suitable property for future expansion.

More Than a Program

Bee Happy is more than just a nonprofit — it’s a movement built on faith, hope, and opportunity. As the organization looks forward to its next chapter in Forney, Brookins hopes the community will view Bee Happy not only as a service but as a shared calling.

“When a community comes together,” she remarked, “the impossible becomes possible.”

Those interested in supporting or learning more about Bee Happy’s mission are encouraged to reach out and participate in a growing effort to create lasting opportunities for adults with special needs right here in Forney.

More Images

Bee Happy SOTX Team.jpg
Bee Happy The Hive.jpg

Related Articles

Significant Drug and Firearm Seizure in Terrell Following Stolen Vehicle Tip
Significant Drug and Firearm Seizure in Terrell Following Stolen Vehicle Tip

Significant Drug and Firearm Seizure in Terrell Following Stolen Vehicle Tip

On February 17, 2026, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office acted on a Crime Stoppers tip regarding a stolen vehicle, leading to a substantial seizure of drugs and firearms at a residence in the 1100 block of Anglin Way in Terrell, Texas.Investigators observed a Dodge Challenger parked at the location...

February 24, 2026 Read More
Forney ISD Dance Teams Shine at NDA 2026, Bringing Home National Titles
Forney ISD Dance Teams Shine at NDA 2026, Bringing Home National Titles

Forney ISD Dance Teams Shine at NDA 2026, Bringing Home National Titles

The Forney Independent School District is bursting with pride as it celebrates the remarkable achievements of its high school dance teams at the National Dance Alliance (NDA) competition in 2026. With professionalism, determination, passion, dedication, and exceptional talent, these young athletes r...

February 24, 2026 Read More
Building a Culture of Commitment: The Forney Youth Athletic Association
Building a Culture of Commitment: The Forney Youth Athletic Association

Building a Culture of Commitment: The Forney Youth Athletic Association

February 24, 2026 Read More
Forney Chamber Awards Guest & Gray Best Law Firm in Forney for 2026
Forney Chamber Awards Guest & Gray Best Law Firm in Forney for 2026

Forney Chamber Awards Guest & Gray Best Law Firm in Forney for 2026

February 23, 2026 Read More
Strong Early Voting Continues in Forney Ahead of Primary Elections
Strong Early Voting Continues in Forney Ahead of Primary Elections

Strong Early Voting Continues in Forney Ahead of Primary Elections

February 23, 2026 Read More
Defendant with 21 charges receives deferred probation
Defendant with 21 charges receives deferred probation

Defendant with 21 charges receives deferred probation

February 23, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×