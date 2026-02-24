Significant Drug and Firearm Seizure in Terrell Following Stolen Vehicle Tip

Published: February 24, 2026 By Mandy Travis
On February 17, 2026, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office acted on a Crime Stoppers tip regarding a stolen vehicle, leading to a substantial seizure of drugs and firearms at a residence in the 1100 block of Anglin Way in Terrell, Texas.

Discovery of Stolen Vehicle

Investigators observed a Dodge Challenger parked at the location, which had been reported stolen out of Dallas, Texas. In response to the sighting, detectives secured a search warrant for the property to further investigate the situation.

SWAT Team Execution of Search Warrant

Following the acquisition of the search warrant, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed the operation without incident. Upon entering the residence, authorities uncovered a significant cache of illegal items.

Seizure Details

During the search, investigators recovered:

  • 21 firearms, including a mix of rifles and handguns

  • Numerous firearm magazines and a substantial amount of ammunition

  • Approximately 60 pounds of marijuana

  • About 2,000 grams of THC wax

  • Drug packaging materials and scales

  • Five vehicles

  • $436,110 in U.S. currency, suspected to be proceeds from narcotics sales

  • The stolen Dodge Challenger, valued at approximately $60,000

Arrest and Ongoing Investigation

One adult female was arrested during the execution of the search warrant. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to gather evidence and details related to the case.

This incident underscores ongoing concerns about drug-related activities and vehicle thefts in the Kaufman County area. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to local law enforcement.

