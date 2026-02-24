Forney ISD Dance Teams Shine at NDA 2026, Bringing Home National Titles

The Forney Independent School District is bursting with pride as it celebrates the remarkable achievements of its high school dance teams at the National Dance Alliance (NDA) competition in 2026. With professionalism, determination, passion, dedication, and exceptional talent, these young athletes represented the district on a national stage, showcasing their hard work and commitment.

This year, nine Texas schools competed fiercely at NDA 2026, but only three teams earned the prestigious title of National Champion. In an extraordinary display of talent, two of those champions hailed from Forney ISD, marking a significant milestone for the district.

Outstanding Performances and Top Finishes

Throughout the competition, Forney ISD dance teams performed a total of eight routines. Impressively, seven of those routines advanced to the finals, with each securing a Top 10 national placement in their respective categories. Here’s a breakdown of the final results:

Forney High School Junior Varsity

1st Place – Game Day – National Champion

3rd Place – Pom

4th Place – Hip Hop

Forney High School Varsity

5th Place – Game Day

7th Place – Hip Hop

North Forney High School

1st Place – Pom – National Champion

8th Place – Game Day

A Legacy of Excellence

Five years ago, Forney ISD’s dance program set a clear vision: earn Top 10 placements and secure National Champion titles at NDA. The Forney High School Dance team has consistently achieved top honors at this event, fostering a culture of excellence and high expectations. Last year, North Forney High School Dance set its sights on competing at NDA in 2026. Through dedication and countless hours of practice, they not only achieved their goal but surpassed all expectations.

Voices of Triumph

“It was an honor to compete alongside such incredible dancers. We are so blessed to win a title in our first year. This team worked unbelievably hard and deserves all the accolades!” said Paris Newton, Head Director of the North Forney Sapphire Stutters.

Stacie Weisberg, Director of the Forney Highsteppers, added, “This process is not for the faint of heart. You have to have grit and be determined to improve daily. You must be willing to try new things and work tirelessly until you perfect each eight-count. This chapter of our journey is complete, but our story continues. Until next time—Ears up and Fear the Rabbits!”

A Heartfelt Appreciation

Forney ISD extends its heartfelt gratitude to the outstanding dance directors who continually inspire, challenge, and believe in their students. Their leadership is crucial in shaping not only the competitive success of the teams but also the personal growth of each dancer.

These incredible achievements underscore the strength of Forney ISD’s fine arts programs and the unwavering dedication of students and staff, who continue to elevate the district on a national level.