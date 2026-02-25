34-Year-Old Deandre Eric Minor Arrested on Theft Charges in Kaufman County

Deandre Eric Minor, 34, of Terrell, Texas, was arrested on February 23, 2026, at 11:12 AM by the Terrell Police Department. He faces serious allegations related to theft, with the primary charge being Theft of Property valued between $2,500 and $30,000.

Arrest and Charges

Minor has been charged with Theft of Property greater than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000, an offense classified by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office. The incident leading to his arrest reportedly occurred on February 22, 2026. According to jail records, the bond for this charge has been set at a substantial $200,000, requiring a surety bond for release.

Booking Information

Following his arrest, Minor was booked into custody at the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. He is currently being held in housing location B05B-02. As of now, there are no additional charges listed against him, and the total bond amount remains at $200,000.

Presumption of Innocence

It is important to note that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record

Name: DEANDRE ERIC MINOR

Age: 34

Date of Birth: 09-20-1991

Physical Description: Height: 6'0", Weight: 265 lbs, Eyes: Black, Hair: Black

Booking Date: February 23, 2026 Admit Time: 11:12 AM

Housing Location: B05B-02

Confining Agency: Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency: Terrell PD - TX1290500

Total Charges: 1

Total Bond: $200,000.00

Charges:

Charge: Theft Property >=$2,500<$30K

Bond: $200,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: Galveston Co SO Galveston

Offense Date: 02-22-2026