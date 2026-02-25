Wednesday Primary Voting Totals Show Strong Turnout In Forney

FORNEY, TX — Early voting continued on Wednesday, Feb. 25, as residents participated in the March 3, 2026 Democratic and Republican Primaries. Forney’s two polling locations once again demonstrated significant engagement, posting some of the highest turnout numbers in Kaufman County.

At Forney ISD Opportunity Central (The OC), the reported totals for the day included 147 Democratic voters and 86 Republican voters.

Meanwhile, turnout at the Forney Sub Courthouse saw a notable increase, with a total of 339 Democratic voters and 263 Republican voters recorded. This figure stands out as one of the largest single-day totals among all polling places in the county, underscoring Forney’s pivotal role as a key turnout driver as Election Day approaches.

Cumulative Forney Totals Through Wednesday

As of Wednesday, February 25, the cumulative early voting totals at Forney’s two locations are as follows:

The OC (cumulative): 982 Democratic, 420 Republican

Forney Sub Courthouse (cumulative): 2,407 Democratic, 1,912 Republican

In total, the Forney locations have now recorded 5,721 total ballots cast during early voting, comprising 3,389 Democratic and 2,332 Republican votes.

Countywide Context

On a broader scale, Kaufman County reported a total of 773 Democratic and 882 Republican voters on Wednesday. Cumulative early voting totals across the county have reached 5,325 Democratic and 6,149 Republican votes.

It is important to note that all totals are unofficial and subject to change, according to the Kaufman County Elections Department's daily report.