Celebrating 25 Years of Healing: Best Massage Ever in Forney

Forney is a town built on relationships, service, and people who care deeply about their community, and Best Massage Ever (BME) is a perfect reflection of that spirit.

Founded and led by Victoria Mayhew, LMT, Best Massage Ever is celebrating a major milestone: 25 years of professional massage therapy and wellness care, with more than a decade of serving the Forney community in its current location.

A Lifetime Dedicated to Healing

Victoria Mayhew began her career as a Licensed Massage Therapist in 2001, driven by a passion for helping people feel better in their bodies and in their lives. Over the past 25 years, she has earned certifications in more than 30 massage specialties, including Swedish Massage, Deep Tissue, Hot Stone Therapy, Carpal Tunnel Recovery, Migraine Therapy, and Trauma or Surgery Recovery.

“Massage isn’t just about relaxation,” Mayhew said. “It’s about helping people heal, physically, emotionally, and mentally. I’ve always believed that when you care for the whole person, real change happens.”

In 2010, Victoria opened Best Massage Ever, creating a space rooted in holistic, whole person wellness. The practice operates alongside Dr. Matt Nannie (DC), with Level Up Chiropractic, and has grown to serve nearly 6,000 local clients since opening.

Though she has been in Forney since 2010, Mayhew is a native Texan with deep family roots in Kaufman County. She has been an active member of Fellowship Forney Church since 2014 and regularly donates to organizations like The Genesis Center.

“Forney is home,” Mayhew said. “This community has supported my family and my business in so many ways, and giving back is just part of who we are.”

Victoria is married, has two children, and is a proud grandmother, roles that mirror the compassion and care she brings into her work every day.

A Family Legacy in Wellness

Best Massage Ever is also a family business, with Victoria’s daughter, Kasey Day, helping carry the vision forward.

Kasey has been a Licensed Esthetician since 2016 and joined BME in 2020. Since then, she has worked with over 500 local clients, specializing in results-driven skincare tailored to each individual.

Her certifications include Corrective Skincare, Acne Specialization, HydraFacial, LED Therapy, Microneedling with SkinPen, and Wholistic Skincare. She is also an award-winning esthetician with DMK Skincare and regularly attends national skincare conferences to stay at the forefront of her profession.

“I love seeing the confidence people gain when their skin finally starts responding to the right care,” Day said. “Skincare isn’t one-size-fits-all and helping clients find what truly works for them is incredibly rewarding.”

A graduate of North Forney High School, Kasey has lived in Forney since 2014 and has completed over 100 hours of volunteer work with The Genesis Center. She is also active on Instagram, where she shares dramatic before-and-after results that highlight the impact of personalized skincare.

Kasey is married, has one child, and another on the way.

A Team Approach to Whole Body Wellness

Today, Best Massage Ever employs five Licensed Massage Therapists and one Esthetician, bringing together over 100 years of combined experience. The practice serves a wide range of Forney residents, including first responders, educators, community leaders, individuals with special needs and disabilities, cancer survivors, athletes, families, students, working professionals, and senior citizens.

“Our goal has always been to create a place where people feel cared for the moment they walk in the door,” Mayhew said. “Every client matters, and every body has a story.”

BME takes a holistic approach to health and wellness, focusing not only on pain relief, but on long-term healing, recovery, and overall quality of life.

Giving Back to the Community They Serve

Community service is a core value at Best Massage Ever. The business supports local organizations through charitable donations to The Genesis Center and The Kaufman County Children’s Shelter, reinforcing their commitment to caring for the community both inside and outside the treatment room.

Join a Growing Team of Healing Professionals

As Best Massage Ever continues to grow, Victoria Mayhew is always looking to connect with talented, heart-driven Licensed Massage Therapists who are passionate about making a difference.

“We’re more than a workplace,” Mayhew said. “We’re a family. We support one another, continue learning together, and truly care about the clients and the community we serve.”

BME offers an established client base, a collaborative team environment, and the opportunity to work alongside experienced professionals who value both clinical excellence and whole person wellness. Therapists who are committed to ongoing education, compassionate care, and being part of something meaningful in the Forney community are encouraged to reach out.

Those interested in joining the Best Massage Ever team can inquire by emailing your resume to bestmassageeverllc@yahoo.com .

A Trusted Name in Forney Wellness

After 25 years in the profession and more than a decade serving Forney, Best Massage Ever has become more than a wellness provider; it’s a trusted partner in health, healing, and community care.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the people who’ve trusted us over the years,” Day said. “This business exists because of this community.”

Schedule Your Appointment