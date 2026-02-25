Exciting News for Forney’s Business Community: Welcome Coleman Hudson!

Published: February 25, 2026 By inForney News Desk
Exciting News for Forney’s Business Community: Welcome Coleman Hudson!

Exciting News for Forney’s Business Community: Welcome Coleman Hudson!

📣 Exciting News for Forney’s Business Community! 📣

Introducing Coleman Hudson

We are proud to officially welcome Coleman Hudson as the new Community Promotion Manager for InForney.com.

Experience and Passion

Coleman brings decades of experience in public leadership and relationship building to this role. More importantly, he has a true passion for supporting locally owned businesses right here in Forney.

Our Mission

At InForney, our mission has always been to spotlight and support the businesses that make our community strong. Coleman will be working directly with local business owners to help them:

  • ✔️ Increase Visibility in the Community

  • ✔️ Share Their Story

  • ✔️ Attract New Customers

  • ✔️ Strengthen Their Presence in the Forney Community

Get in Touch

If you own or manage a locally operated business and are interested in being featured in a sponsored article or promoting your services through InForney, we encourage you to reach out to Coleman directly.

📩 Send him a message or call him directly to start the conversation and learn how we can help your business grow right here at home.

📩 coleman@levelupss.com

📞 505-385-7066

Welcome Coleman!

Please join us in welcoming Coleman to the team! We are excited about what’s ahead for our business community!

#InForney #ForneyTX #SupportLocal #CommunityStrong

Related Articles

Celebrating 25 Years of Healing: Best Massage Ever in Forney
Celebrating 25 Years of Healing: Best Massage Ever in Forney

Celebrating 25 Years of Healing: Best Massage Ever in Forney

February 25, 2026 Read More
34-Year-Old Deandre Eric Minor Arrested on Theft Charges in Kaufman County
34-Year-Old Deandre Eric Minor Arrested on Theft Charges in Kaufman County

34-Year-Old Deandre Eric Minor Arrested on Theft Charges in Kaufman County

Deandre Eric Minor, 34, of Terrell, Texas, was arrested on February 23, 2026, at 11:12 AM by the Terrell Police Department. He faces serious allegations related to theft, with the primary charge being Theft of Property valued between $2,500 and $30,000.Minor has been charged with Theft of Property g...

February 25, 2026 Read More
Local Man Arrested on Multiple Charges Including Aggravated Assault
Local Man Arrested on Multiple Charges Including Aggravated Assault

Local Man Arrested on Multiple Charges Including Aggravated Assault

Trayviun Armani Robinson, 21, of Forney, was arrested on February 24, 2026, at approximately 9:01 PM by the Constable's Office Pct 2 Forney. He faces a total of eight charges, the most serious being aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.The arrest was made after an incident that led to multiple ch...

February 25, 2026 Read More
Kaufman Man Arrested on Charges of Online Solicitation of a Minor
Kaufman Man Arrested on Charges of Online Solicitation of a Minor

Kaufman Man Arrested on Charges of Online Solicitation of a Minor

Napoleon Okwudili Onyeje Jr, 31, of Kaufman, was arrested on February 21, 2026, at 12:50 PM by the Constable's Office Precinct 1 Kaufman. He faces serious charges related to online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct. According to jail records, the charge stems from an incident that occurred ...

February 25, 2026 Read More
Forney Leads Early Voting in Kaufman County for March 2026 Primaries
Forney Leads Early Voting in Kaufman County for March 2026 Primaries

Forney Leads Early Voting in Kaufman County for March 2026 Primaries

February 24, 2026 Read More
Bee Happy: A Faith-Driven Mission Creating Opportunity for Adults with Special Needs
Bee Happy: A Faith-Driven Mission Creating Opportunity for Adults with Special Needs

Bee Happy: A Faith-Driven Mission Creating Opportunity for Adults with Special Needs

February 24, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×