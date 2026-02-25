Exciting News for Forney’s Business Community: Welcome Coleman Hudson!

Exciting News for Forney’s Business Community: Welcome Coleman Hudson!

📣 Exciting News for Forney’s Business Community! 📣

Introducing Coleman Hudson

We are proud to officially welcome Coleman Hudson as the new Community Promotion Manager for InForney.com.

Experience and Passion

Coleman brings decades of experience in public leadership and relationship building to this role. More importantly, he has a true passion for supporting locally owned businesses right here in Forney.

Our Mission

At InForney, our mission has always been to spotlight and support the businesses that make our community strong. Coleman will be working directly with local business owners to help them:

✔️ Increase Visibility in the Community

✔️ Share Their Story

✔️ Attract New Customers

✔️ Strengthen Their Presence in the Forney Community

Get in Touch

If you own or manage a locally operated business and are interested in being featured in a sponsored article or promoting your services through InForney, we encourage you to reach out to Coleman directly.

📩 Send him a message or call him directly to start the conversation and learn how we can help your business grow right here at home.

📩 coleman@levelupss.com

📞 505-385-7066

Welcome Coleman!

Please join us in welcoming Coleman to the team! We are excited about what’s ahead for our business community!

#InForney #ForneyTX #SupportLocal #CommunityStrong