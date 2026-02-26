Joint Law Enforcement Operation Leads to Arrest of Fugitive and Seizure of Narcotics in Terrell

Published: February 26, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Collaboration Among Agencies Yields Results

TERRELL, TEXAS - On February 25, 2026, a collaborative effort among local law enforcement agencies culminated in the arrest of a fugitive and the seizure of significant narcotics. The Terrell Police Department Narcotics Unit acted on credible information regarding Jeremy L. Martin Delp, a 45-year-old male from Terrell, who was wanted by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance Operation Uncovers Location

Members of the Terrell Police Department Narcotics Unit coordinated with the Kaufman County Street Crimes Unit and the Texas Department of Public Safety to conduct surveillance in the 1600 block of South State Highway 34, where Delp was believed to be residing. The operation was executed without incident, resulting in the successful apprehension of Delp, who was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (PG1, 1g-4g) and Failure to Appear.

Significant Narcotics Seized

A search of Delp's motel room yielded a substantial quantity of narcotics and related items. Authorities seized:

  • Approximately 9 grams of methamphetamine, found inside a box containing empty baggies and a digital scale.

  • A safe within the room that, when opened, contained an additional approximately 41 grams of methamphetamine.

  • Two loaded syringes suspected to contain fentanyl.

  • One handgun.

  • Additional drug paraphernalia.

Next Steps for Law Enforcement

The Texas Department of Public Safety took custody of Delp, who was subsequently transported to the Kaufman County Jail for booking. The Terrell Police Department has reaffirmed its commitment to working alongside local and state partners to combat the distribution of dangerous narcotics within the community.

This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to enhance public safety and tackle drug-related issues that affect the residents of Terrell and surrounding areas.

