Forney Police Department Releases 2025 Racial Profiling Report: A Comprehensive Analysis of Traffic Stops

The Forney Police Department conducted a total of 7,664 motor vehicle stops in 2025, as detailed in its annual racial profiling report submitted to the City Council.

This report, prepared in compliance with the Texas Racial Profiling Law and the Sandra Bland Act, compiles traffic stop data from January 1 through December 31, 2025. State law mandates that departments document the race and ethnicity of individuals detained, the reason for the stop, whether a search was conducted, whether contraband was discovered, and the outcome of each encounter.

Overall Stop Activity

Of the 7,664 total stops:

53 percent involved Black drivers (4,026 stops)

26 percent involved White drivers (2,015 stops)

19 percent involved Hispanic drivers (1,444 stops)

About 1 percent each involved Asian drivers (103 stops) and Alaska Native/American Indian drivers (76 stops)

Officers reported that race or ethnicity was known prior to the stop in 151 cases. In the remaining 7,513 stops, officers indicated they did not have that information before initiating the stop.

The majority of stops occurred on city streets.

Citations and Warnings

The most common outcome of a traffic stop was a verbal warning, issued in 4,863 cases. Officers also issued:

780 written warnings

1,802 citations

By percentage of total citations issued:

60 percent were issued to Black drivers

16 percent to White drivers

22 percent to Hispanic drivers

The remaining citations involved Asian and American Indian drivers

Warnings followed a similar distribution pattern based on total stop volume.

Searches

Officers conducted 586 searches, representing approximately 7.6 percent of all stops.

Search activity by group:

Black drivers: 409 searches

White drivers: 105 searches

Hispanic drivers: 69 searches

Asian drivers: 2 searches

American Indian drivers: 1 search

Of the 586 searches conducted, contraband was discovered in 305 cases, resulting in an overall contraband hit rate of approximately 52 percent.

Hit rates by group were:

55 percent for Black drivers

51 percent for Hispanic drivers

40 percent for White drivers

The most common type of contraband recovered involved narcotics, while weapons and alcohol-related violations accounted for smaller portions of discoveries.

Arrests

A total of 219 arrests resulted from traffic stops.

The primary categories of arrest were:

Outstanding warrants: 107

Violations of the Penal Code: 59

Traffic law violations: 53

By race:

143 arrests involved Black drivers

37 involved White drivers

38 involved Hispanic drivers

1 involved an Asian driver

None involved American Indian drivers

Use of Force and Complaints

The department reported one instance during the year in which physical force resulted in bodily injury during a stop, with the injury sustained by the suspect.

Two complaints alleging racial profiling were filed in 2025. Both complaints were investigated and determined to be unsubstantiated.

Comparison to Census Benchmark

As required under state law, the department compared stop data to the Fair Roads Standard, a benchmark derived from U.S. Census data reflecting households with vehicle access in the Dallas–Fort Worth region.

According to that benchmark:

Black households account for 14 percent of households with vehicle access

White households account for 60 percent

Hispanic households account for 19 percent

Asian households account for 5 percent

American Indian households account for less than 1 percent

The report notes that census data reflects households rather than individual drivers and does not account for nonresidents who travel through Forney.

Compliance and Review

The report documents four independent audits conducted throughout the year, each concluding that the data was valid and reliable.

State law requires departments to compile and publish this information annually. The 2025 report concludes that the Forney Police Department is in compliance with all statutory reporting requirements under the Texas Racial Profiling Law and the Sandra Bland Act.