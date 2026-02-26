Forney Early Voting Sees Increased Participation Ahead of March 3 Primaries

Published: February 26, 2026 By inForney News Desk
FORNEY, TX — The latest early voting numbers from Thursday indicate a robust turnout at Forney’s two polling locations: Forney ISD Opportunity Central (The OC) and the Forney Sub Courthouse. Voters are actively casting their ballots in preparation for the March 3, 2026 Democratic and Republican Primaries.

📊 Thursday Voting Totals (February 26)

According to the Kaufman County Elections Department's daily report:

Forney ISD Opportunity Central (The OC)

  • Democratic Voters: 195

  • Republican Voters: 62

  • Total Thursday Votes: 257

Forney Sub Courthouse

  • Democratic Voters: 418

  • Republican Voters: 319

  • Total Thursday Votes: 737

🔹 Combined Thursday Total for Forney Locations:

994 votes cast

  • 613 Democratic ballots

  • 381 Republican ballots

The Sub Courthouse once again accounted for the majority of Forney’s voter turnout, while The OC continues to demonstrate steady daily participation.

📈 Cumulative Early Voting Totals (Through Thursday)

With Thursday’s ballots included, the total early voting numbers for the two Forney locations now stand at:

Forney ISD Opportunity Central - The OC

  • Democratic: 1,177

  • Republican: 482

  • Total Votes: 1,659

Forney Sub Courthouse

  • Democratic: 2,825

  • Republican: 2,231

  • Total Votes: 5,056

🔢 Combined Forney Early Voting Total (OC + Sub Courthouse)

  • Total Votes Cast in Forney: 6,715

  • Democratic Ballots: 4,002

  • Republican Ballots: 2,713

Countywide Totals Through Thursday

Including results from other areas in Kaufman County such as Crandall/Combine, Kaufman County Library, Kemp, and Terrell, the overall primary turnout continues to rise.

Across all Kaufman County early voting locations, cumulative totals now reflect:

  • Democratic Ballots: 6,305

  • Republican Ballots: 7,206

  • Total Votes Cast Countywide: 13,511

Currently, Republican voters hold a countywide lead of 901 ballots, despite the strong Democratic turnout observed in Forney’s polling locations.

All totals are unofficial and subject to change.

