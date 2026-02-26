Forney Early Voting Sees Increased Participation Ahead of March 3 Primaries

FORNEY, TX — The latest early voting numbers from Thursday indicate a robust turnout at Forney’s two polling locations: Forney ISD Opportunity Central (The OC) and the Forney Sub Courthouse. Voters are actively casting their ballots in preparation for the March 3, 2026 Democratic and Republican Primaries.
📊 Thursday Voting Totals (February 26)
According to the Kaufman County Elections Department's daily report:
Forney ISD Opportunity Central (The OC)
Democratic Voters: 195
Republican Voters: 62
Total Thursday Votes: 257
Forney Sub Courthouse
Democratic Voters: 418
Republican Voters: 319
Total Thursday Votes: 737
🔹 Combined Thursday Total for Forney Locations:
994 votes cast
613 Democratic ballots
381 Republican ballots
The Sub Courthouse once again accounted for the majority of Forney’s voter turnout, while The OC continues to demonstrate steady daily participation.
📈 Cumulative Early Voting Totals (Through Thursday)
With Thursday’s ballots included, the total early voting numbers for the two Forney locations now stand at:
Forney ISD Opportunity Central - The OC
Democratic: 1,177
Republican: 482
Total Votes: 1,659
Forney Sub Courthouse
Democratic: 2,825
Republican: 2,231
Total Votes: 5,056
🔢 Combined Forney Early Voting Total (OC + Sub Courthouse)
Total Votes Cast in Forney: 6,715
Democratic Ballots: 4,002
Republican Ballots: 2,713
Countywide Totals Through Thursday
Including results from other areas in Kaufman County such as Crandall/Combine, Kaufman County Library, Kemp, and Terrell, the overall primary turnout continues to rise.
Across all Kaufman County early voting locations, cumulative totals now reflect:
Democratic Ballots: 6,305
Republican Ballots: 7,206
Total Votes Cast Countywide: 13,511
Currently, Republican voters hold a countywide lead of 901 ballots, despite the strong Democratic turnout observed in Forney’s polling locations.
All totals are unofficial and subject to change.