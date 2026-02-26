Forney Early Voting Sees Increased Participation Ahead of March 3 Primaries

FORNEY, TX — The latest early voting numbers from Thursday indicate a robust turnout at Forney’s two polling locations: Forney ISD Opportunity Central (The OC) and the Forney Sub Courthouse. Voters are actively casting their ballots in preparation for the March 3, 2026 Democratic and Republican Primaries.

📊 Thursday Voting Totals (February 26)

According to the Kaufman County Elections Department's daily report:

Forney ISD Opportunity Central (The OC)

Democratic Voters: 195

Republican Voters: 62

Total Thursday Votes: 257

Forney Sub Courthouse

Democratic Voters: 418

Republican Voters: 319

Total Thursday Votes: 737

🔹 Combined Thursday Total for Forney Locations:

994 votes cast

613 Democratic ballots

381 Republican ballots

The Sub Courthouse once again accounted for the majority of Forney’s voter turnout, while The OC continues to demonstrate steady daily participation.

📈 Cumulative Early Voting Totals (Through Thursday)

With Thursday’s ballots included, the total early voting numbers for the two Forney locations now stand at:

Forney ISD Opportunity Central - The OC

Democratic: 1,177

Republican: 482

Total Votes: 1,659

Forney Sub Courthouse

Democratic: 2,825

Republican: 2,231

Total Votes: 5,056

🔢 Combined Forney Early Voting Total (OC + Sub Courthouse)

Total Votes Cast in Forney: 6,715

Democratic Ballots: 4,002

Republican Ballots: 2,713

Countywide Totals Through Thursday

Including results from other areas in Kaufman County such as Crandall/Combine, Kaufman County Library, Kemp, and Terrell, the overall primary turnout continues to rise.

Across all Kaufman County early voting locations, cumulative totals now reflect:

Democratic Ballots: 6,305

Republican Ballots: 7,206

Total Votes Cast Countywide: 13,511

Currently, Republican voters hold a countywide lead of 901 ballots, despite the strong Democratic turnout observed in Forney’s polling locations.

All totals are unofficial and subject to change.