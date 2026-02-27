Terrell Police Department Executes Successful Narcotics Search Warrant

Operation Details

TERRELL, TEXAS - On Friday, February 27, 2026, the Terrell Police Department's Narcotics Unit, in collaboration with the SWAT team, executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Third Street. This operation reflects the department's ongoing commitment to addressing drug-related issues within the community.

Arrests and Discoveries

Upon entering the residence, law enforcement officials discovered two individuals inside. One individual was determined to be unrelated to the investigation and was subsequently transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. The second individual, identified as 25-year-old Viviana Del-Toro, a resident of Terrell, was found to have active warrants. She was taken into custody without incident.

Narcotics Findings

During the search, investigators uncovered multiple baggies containing a white powdery substance, believed to be cocaine. The total gross weight of the suspected cocaine was approximately 18 grams, and it was individually packaged in a manner consistent with distribution practices. Additionally, investigators recovered a digital scale with residue, packaging materials, and a THC vape cartridge. A vehicle and a cellular phone were also seized as part of the investigation.

Charges and Community Commitment

Beyond the outstanding warrants, Del-Toro faces charges for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Penalty Group 1, specifically for quantities ranging from four grams to less than 200 grams. The Terrell Police Department expressed gratitude to the Kaufman County Street Crimes Unit for their collaboration, which was instrumental in securing the search warrant.

The Terrell Police Department remains resolute in its proactive approach to narcotics enforcement, aiming to keep illegal drugs out of the community and ensure the safety of its residents.