Forney ISD Middle School Students Shine as State Qualifiers in Esports

We are thrilled to announce that some remarkable 7th-grade students have made history by qualifying for the state competition as part of the Forney ISD High School Esports Team! Competing at the high school level as middle schoolers is a significant achievement, and advancing to the state level is a testament to their dedication and skill.

The students showcased incredible talent, focus, and sportsmanship while representing the Academies at the OC and Forney ISD. Their hard work and commitment have paid off, and they deserve all the recognition for this outstanding accomplishment. Let’s show them some love in the comments and celebrate their success!

What is Esports?

This year, Forney ISD is making exciting strides by fully embracing the world of esports. We invite gamers, team leaders, captains, casters, and anyone interested in the esports community to get involved! Students from grades 7-12 can practice and compete at the newly opened Esports Lab at the OC. If you're looking to join, reach out to your campus coach for more information on how to participate.

Contact Information for Coaches

FHS - Benjamin Bulgherini: bjbulgherini@forneyisd.net

NFHS - Jake Walker: jpwalker@forneyisd.net

The OC - Aaron Barron: ajbarron@forneyisd.net

BMS - Edward Rodriguez: Erodriguez@forneyisd.net

JMS - Andres Garcia: afgarcia@forneyisd.net

TMS - Jake Walker: jpwalker@forneyisd.net

WMS - Lorena Anchondo: lnanchondo@forneyisd.net

Popular Gaming Titles

The esports program features a variety of popular gaming titles, including:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Fortnite

Chess

Apex Legends

Super Smash Bros

Overwatch 2

Street Fighter

League of Legends

iRacing

Splatoon

Valorant

Rocket League

If you don't play one of the listed titles or aren't a competitive gamer but still want to get involved, they encourage you to join them! They will help find a league or a spot on the team for you, and there are plenty of roles available, including casters and tournament organizers.

Join us in celebrating our talented students and the exciting world of esports at Forney ISD!