Forney Police Department Warns Residents of Impersonation Scam

The Forney Police Department is sounding the alarm about a troubling phone scam that has recently resurfaced, where individuals are impersonating police officers and administrative staff. These scammers are contacting residents and falsely claiming that they have outstanding Failure To Appear warrants, demanding immediate payment to resolve the issue.

Recognizing the Scam

Victims of this scam report receiving phone calls from individuals who provide citation and cause numbers, insisting that recipients must pay fines to avoid arrest. The tactics used by these impostors are alarming; they often instruct victims to withdraw money from ATMs to settle their alleged debts.

Your Safety Comes First

The Forney Police Department emphasizes that this is not how the legal system operates. Any legitimate payments concerning warrants or fines should only be conducted through official channels at the courthouse. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and protect their personal information. If you receive such a call, do not provide any personal details, including credit or debit card information.

Contacting the Authorities

If you have questions regarding a warrant or if you believe you have been targeted by this scam, please reach out directly to the Forney Police Department. You can contact their non-emergency line at 972-552-6625. Additionally, residents can verify any warrant information through the Municipal Courts.

Stay Informed and Safe

As these scams continue to evolve, staying informed is crucial. The Forney Police Department encourages residents to share this information with friends and family to help prevent others from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.

Remember, protecting your information is paramount. If something seems suspicious, trust your instincts and seek clarification from official sources.