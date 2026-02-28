Forney Police Department Warns Residents of Impersonation Scam

Published: February 28, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney Police Department Warns Residents of Impersonation Scam

The Forney Police Department is sounding the alarm about a troubling phone scam that has recently resurfaced, where individuals are impersonating police officers and administrative staff. These scammers are contacting residents and falsely claiming that they have outstanding Failure To Appear warran...

Forney Police Department Warns Residents of Impersonation Scam

The Forney Police Department is sounding the alarm about a troubling phone scam that has recently resurfaced, where individuals are impersonating police officers and administrative staff. These scammers are contacting residents and falsely claiming that they have outstanding Failure To Appear warrants, demanding immediate payment to resolve the issue.

Recognizing the Scam

Victims of this scam report receiving phone calls from individuals who provide citation and cause numbers, insisting that recipients must pay fines to avoid arrest. The tactics used by these impostors are alarming; they often instruct victims to withdraw money from ATMs to settle their alleged debts.

Your Safety Comes First

The Forney Police Department emphasizes that this is not how the legal system operates. Any legitimate payments concerning warrants or fines should only be conducted through official channels at the courthouse. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and protect their personal information. If you receive such a call, do not provide any personal details, including credit or debit card information.

Contacting the Authorities

If you have questions regarding a warrant or if you believe you have been targeted by this scam, please reach out directly to the Forney Police Department. You can contact their non-emergency line at 972-552-6625. Additionally, residents can verify any warrant information through the Municipal Courts.

Stay Informed and Safe

As these scams continue to evolve, staying informed is crucial. The Forney Police Department encourages residents to share this information with friends and family to help prevent others from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.

Remember, protecting your information is paramount. If something seems suspicious, trust your instincts and seek clarification from official sources.

Related Articles

Final Day of Early Voting Sees Over 8,300 Total Ballots Cast in Forney
Final Day of Early Voting Sees Over 8,300 Total Ballots Cast in Forney

Final Day of Early Voting Sees Over 8,300 Total Ballots Cast in Forney

February 27, 2026 Read More
Forney Police Department Releases 2025 Racial Profiling Report: A Comprehensive Analysis of Traffic Stops
Forney Police Department Releases 2025 Racial Profiling Report: A Comprehensive Analysis of Traffic Stops

Forney Police Department Releases 2025 Racial Profiling Report: A Comprehensive Analysis of Traffic Stops

February 27, 2026 Read More
Terrell Police Department Executes Successful Narcotics Search Warrant
Terrell Police Department Executes Successful Narcotics Search Warrant

Terrell Police Department Executes Successful Narcotics Search Warrant

TERRELL, TEXAS - On Friday, February 27, 2026, the Terrell Police Department's Narcotics Unit, in collaboration with the SWAT team, executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Third Street. This operation reflects the department's ongoing commitment to addressing drug-rela...

February 27, 2026 Read More
Forney Early Voting Sees Increased Participation Ahead of March 3 Primaries
Forney Early Voting Sees Increased Participation Ahead of March 3 Primaries

Forney Early Voting Sees Increased Participation Ahead of March 3 Primaries

February 26, 2026 Read More
Joint Law Enforcement Operation Leads to Arrest of Fugitive and Seizure of Narcotics in Terrell
Joint Law Enforcement Operation Leads to Arrest of Fugitive and Seizure of Narcotics in Terrell

Joint Law Enforcement Operation Leads to Arrest of Fugitive and Seizure of Narcotics in Terrell

TERRELL, TEXAS - On February 25, 2026, a collaborative effort among local law enforcement agencies culminated in the arrest of a fugitive and the seizure of significant narcotics. The Terrell Police Department Narcotics Unit acted on credible information regarding Jeremy L. Martin Delp, a 45-year-ol...

February 26, 2026 Read More
Transforming Lives: The Heartfelt Mission of St. Vincent de Paul in Forney
Transforming Lives: The Heartfelt Mission of St. Vincent de Paul in Forney

Transforming Lives: The Heartfelt Mission of St. Vincent de Paul in Forney

February 26, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×