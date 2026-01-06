Forney ISD's Jenae Glanton Honored as Texas Thespians Administrator of the Year

FORNEY — A dedicated advocate for student arts and theater education in Forney has achieved one of the highest accolades in Texas educational theater. Jenae Glanton, the Director of Theatre, Dance, and Cheer for Forney Independent School District (ISD), has been named the 2025–2026 Texas Thespians Administrator of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes administrators who foster environments where theater programs can flourish across the state.

A Celebration of Leadership

The award is presented by Texas Thespians and is reserved for those administrators who create supportive atmospheres for theater educators and students alike. Glanton will be honored at the Texas Thespians Educator Conference Awards Banquet, scheduled for January 30 in Rockwall.

A Legacy of Dedication

Glanton's influence on arts education extends over decades. A proud alumna of Texas Woman’s University, she holds both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in theater. Her teaching career spans sixteen years, during which she guided middle and high school students to UIL One-Act Play competitions at the bi-district, area, and regional levels. In 2020, she transitioned into fine arts administration, where she continues to champion the arts.

Recognitions and Achievements

Throughout her career, Glanton has garnered numerous accolades, including being named the Texas Educational Theatre Association K–8 Educator of the Year in 2015 and the Rockwall ISD Cain Middle School Teacher of the Year. She is also the recipient of the Texas Thespians Trailblazer Award and participates on various advocacy and executive boards dedicated to promoting theater education throughout Texas.

Empowering Future Generations

In her role at Forney ISD, Glanton not only oversees theater, dance, and cheer programs but also advocates for empowering teachers and enhancing access to fine arts for students. In her Administrator Spotlight remarks, she emphasized the critical role of arts education in student development, stating that it cultivates creativity, collaboration skills, and confidence that extend far beyond the stage.

A Community Advocate

Beyond her professional achievements, Glanton is known for her passion for advocacy, love of musical theater, and deep connections to the community as a devoted band mom and supporter of student arts initiatives.

A Reflection of Excellence

Forney ISD officials and colleagues across Texas have commended this recognition as a testament not only to Glanton’s exceptional leadership but also to the vibrant growth of Forney’s fine arts programs under her guidance. This honor reflects both her commitment and the collaborative spirit that has become a hallmark of the theater community in Forney.