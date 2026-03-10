February Crime Report: Forney Police Department Releases Monthly Statistics

February Crime Report: Forney Police Department Releases Monthly Statistics

The Forney Police Department has published its monthly statistics for February 2026, providing insight into police activity within the city. These figures represent various incidents reported over the month, reflecting the department's response to crime and community safety. Each statistic highlights the frequency of specific incidents, underlining the ongoing commitment of law enforcement to protect and serve the residents of Forney, Texas.

Monthly Incident Breakdown

Burglary – 2

There were two reported burglaries involving unlawful entry into buildings, including homes and businesses, with the intent to commit a crime.

Burglary of Vehicle – 3

Three incidents were reported in which individuals unlawfully entered vehicles to steal items.

Crimes Against Persons – 17

A total of 17 incidents were logged that involved harm or threats to individuals, including offenses such as assault and domestic violence.

Drug & Intox Arrests – 35

The police made 35 arrests related to drug offenses, public intoxication, or driving while intoxicated.

Officer Initiated Calls – 930

Officers initiated 930 calls, which include checks on suspicious activities, traffic stops, welfare checks, and proactive patrol observations.

Total Arrests – 92

In total, 92 individuals were arrested throughout the month.

Total Calls for Service – 2,224

The Forney Police Department responded to 2,224 calls from the community, including both emergency and non-emergency requests.

Traffic Accidents Dispatched – 78

Officers were dispatched to 78 traffic accidents during the reporting period.

Traffic Stops – 738

Law enforcement conducted 738 traffic stops, addressing issues such as speeding, equipment violations, and other suspicious activities.

Overall Insights

Police activity was notably high, with a total of 2,224 calls received during the month.

A significant portion of police work consisted of traffic enforcement and officer-initiated activities .

Serious crimes, such as burglaries, were relatively low compared to the overall volume of calls for service.

These statistics not only provide a glimpse into the challenges faced by the Forney Police Department but also underscore their proactive efforts in maintaining public safety and community trust. As the city continues to grow, the department remains dedicated to addressing the needs and concerns of its residents.