February Crime Report: Forney Police Department Releases Monthly Statistics

Published: March 10, 2026 By Mandy Travis
February Crime Report: Forney Police Department Releases Monthly Statistics

The Forney Police Department has published its monthly statistics for February 2026, providing insight into police activity within the city. These figures represent various incidents reported over the month, reflecting the department's response to crime and community safety. Each statistic highlight...

February Crime Report: Forney Police Department Releases Monthly Statistics

The Forney Police Department has published its monthly statistics for February 2026, providing insight into police activity within the city. These figures represent various incidents reported over the month, reflecting the department's response to crime and community safety. Each statistic highlights the frequency of specific incidents, underlining the ongoing commitment of law enforcement to protect and serve the residents of Forney, Texas.

Monthly Incident Breakdown

  • Burglary – 2
    There were two reported burglaries involving unlawful entry into buildings, including homes and businesses, with the intent to commit a crime.

  • Burglary of Vehicle – 3
    Three incidents were reported in which individuals unlawfully entered vehicles to steal items.

  • Crimes Against Persons – 17
    A total of 17 incidents were logged that involved harm or threats to individuals, including offenses such as assault and domestic violence.

  • Drug & Intox Arrests – 35
    The police made 35 arrests related to drug offenses, public intoxication, or driving while intoxicated.

  • Officer Initiated Calls – 930
    Officers initiated 930 calls, which include checks on suspicious activities, traffic stops, welfare checks, and proactive patrol observations.

  • Total Arrests – 92
    In total, 92 individuals were arrested throughout the month.

  • Total Calls for Service – 2,224
    The Forney Police Department responded to 2,224 calls from the community, including both emergency and non-emergency requests.

  • Traffic Accidents Dispatched – 78
    Officers were dispatched to 78 traffic accidents during the reporting period.

  • Traffic Stops – 738
    Law enforcement conducted 738 traffic stops, addressing issues such as speeding, equipment violations, and other suspicious activities.

Overall Insights

  • Police activity was notably high, with a total of 2,224 calls received during the month.

  • A significant portion of police work consisted of traffic enforcement and officer-initiated activities.

  • Serious crimes, such as burglaries, were relatively low compared to the overall volume of calls for service.

These statistics not only provide a glimpse into the challenges faced by the Forney Police Department but also underscore their proactive efforts in maintaining public safety and community trust. As the city continues to grow, the department remains dedicated to addressing the needs and concerns of its residents.

Related Articles

Bobby Rich Wins Nail-Biting Republican Primary for Kaufman County Court at Law No. 2
Bobby Rich Wins Nail-Biting Republican Primary for Kaufman County Court at Law No. 2

Bobby Rich Wins Nail-Biting Republican Primary for Kaufman County Court at Law No. 2

March 10, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Jail Releases: PR Bonds, Probation, and Prison
Kaufman County Jail Releases: PR Bonds, Probation, and Prison

Kaufman County Jail Releases: PR Bonds, Probation, and Prison

March 10, 2026 Read More
Appeals Court Upholds Eight Year Sentence for Kaufman County Probation Defendant
Appeals Court Upholds Eight Year Sentence for Kaufman County Probation Defendant

Appeals Court Upholds Eight Year Sentence for Kaufman County Probation Defendant

March 10, 2026 Read More
Find Relief from Back and Neck Pain at Angel Chiropractic in Forney
Find Relief from Back and Neck Pain at Angel Chiropractic in Forney

Find Relief from Back and Neck Pain at Angel Chiropractic in Forney

Back and neck pain can make even the simplest parts of your day difficult. Whether it’s a long commute, hours spent at a desk, or an old injury that keeps flaring up, many residents of Forney are seeking real relief without the burden of long wait times or complicated insurance processes.Angel Chiro...

March 9, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Jail Sees Surge in Inmate Releases: A 48-Hour Snapshot
Kaufman County Jail Sees Surge in Inmate Releases: A 48-Hour Snapshot

Kaufman County Jail Sees Surge in Inmate Releases: A 48-Hour Snapshot

March 9, 2026 Read More
Local Swimmer Jameson Curtis Shatters Swimming World Record in Football Helment
Local Swimmer Jameson Curtis Shatters Swimming World Record in Football Helment

Local Swimmer Jameson Curtis Shatters Swimming World Record in Football Helment

March 8, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×