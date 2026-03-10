Kaufman County Jail Releases: PR Bonds, Probation, and Prison

Kaufman County jail records indicate that dozens of inmates were released between March 6 and March 9, with outcomes varying from bond releases and personal recognizance bonds to probation sentences and transfers to state prison.
All information in this report is sourced from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Jail Release List. It is important to note that while these records reflect custody changes and court actions, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
While many inmates were released after posting bond, others exited custody following sentencing rulings, probation orders, or transfers to outside authorities.
Major Case Outcomes
Jacqueline Ann Dickerson — Arlington
OUTCOME: TRANSFERRED TO STATE PRISON
Dickerson was released from the Kaufman County Jail and transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Jail records list several felony allegations tied to the case, including:
Possession of a controlled substance (Penalty Group 1/1-B) in multiple weight ranges
Tampering with physical evidence
Evading arrest with a vehicle
The release report also notes three years probation on one related case.
Stanley Njenga
OUTCOME: TRANSFERRED TO STATE PRISON
Njenga was released from the county jail and transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Cases listed on the jail release report include:
Prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility
Possession-related charges
Release notes indicate three years deferred adjudication on one case.
Jose de Jesus Escobedo-Soto — Terrell
OUTCOME: RELEASED TO IMMIGRATION AUTHORITIES
Escobedo-Soto was released from the Kaufman County Jail and turned over to immigration authorities following court action.
The jail report lists the following case outcomes:
3 years probation — Theft of a firearm
90 days county jail credit-banked — Unlawful carrying of a weapon
1 year probation — Driving while intoxicated
Kalii Dawn Linder — Greenville
OUTCOME: SENTENCED TO PROBATION
Linder was released after being sentenced to probation.
Jail records show two theft cases involving property under $2,500 with two or more prior convictions. One case was disposed of while another resulted in three years probation.
Drug Cases Resulting in Bond Releases
Several defendants facing drug-related allegations were released after posting bond.
Jaylon Tyquez McNeal
OUTCOME: RELEASED ON BOND
Charges listed in jail records include:
Possession of a controlled substance PG1 (1–4 grams)
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member
McNeal was released after posting bond.
Taylor Alvarado
OUTCOME: RELEASED ON BOND
Alvarado was released on bond after being booked on a charge of possession of a controlled substance PG2 (4–400 grams).
Kandice McWhorter
OUTCOME: RELEASED ON BOND
McWhorter was released on bond after an arrest for possession of a controlled substance PG2 (4–400 grams).
Stori Payne
OUTCOME: RELEASED ON BOND
Payne was released on bond on a charge of possession of a controlled substance PG2 (4–400 grams).
Miguel Angel Sosa
OUTCOME: RELEASED ON BOND
Sosa was released on bond after being booked on:
Possession of a controlled substance PG2 under one gram
Unlawful carrying of a weapon
Assault and Family Violence Cases
Khyara Kone — Heartland
OUTCOME: RELEASED ON BOND WITH CONDITIONS
Kone was released after posting bond with court conditions following an arrest for assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.
Emmanuella Bachabi-Mama — Heartland
OUTCOME: RELEASED ON BOND
Bachabi-Mama was released on bond after being booked on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Nixon Orlando Richards
OUTCOME: IMMIGRATION HOLD
Richards was released from local custody but remains subject to an immigration detainer, according to the jail release report.
The arrest involved an allegation of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Adam Garza Jr. — Terrell
OUTCOME: RELEASED AFTER FAMILY VIOLENCE HOLD
Garza was released after completing a mandatory four-hour family violence hold.
Charges listed in jail records include:
Harassment
Class C assault
Personal Recognizance (PR) Bond Releases
Some inmates were released without posting cash bail through judge-approved personal recognizance bonds.
Franklin Benard Adams IV
OUTCOME: RELEASED ON PR BOND
Adams was released on a personal recognizance bond after being booked on:
Assault family violence