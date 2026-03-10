Kaufman County Jail Releases: PR Bonds, Probation, and Prison

Published: March 10, 2026 By inForney News Desk
Kaufman County jail records indicate that dozens of inmates were released between March 6 and March 9, with outcomes varying from bond releases and personal recognizance bonds to probation sentences and transfers to state prison.

All information in this report is sourced from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Jail Release List. It is important to note that while these records reflect custody changes and court actions, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

While many inmates were released after posting bond, others exited custody following sentencing rulings, probation orders, or transfers to outside authorities.

Major Case Outcomes

Jacqueline Ann Dickerson — Arlington

OUTCOME: TRANSFERRED TO STATE PRISON

Dickerson was released from the Kaufman County Jail and transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Jail records list several felony allegations tied to the case, including:

  • Possession of a controlled substance (Penalty Group 1/1-B) in multiple weight ranges

  • Tampering with physical evidence

  • Evading arrest with a vehicle

The release report also notes three years probation on one related case.

Stanley Njenga

OUTCOME: TRANSFERRED TO STATE PRISON

Njenga was released from the county jail and transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Cases listed on the jail release report include:

  • Prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility

  • Possession-related charges

Release notes indicate three years deferred adjudication on one case.

Jose de Jesus Escobedo-Soto — Terrell

OUTCOME: RELEASED TO IMMIGRATION AUTHORITIES

Escobedo-Soto was released from the Kaufman County Jail and turned over to immigration authorities following court action.

The jail report lists the following case outcomes:

  • 3 years probation — Theft of a firearm

  • 90 days county jail credit-banked — Unlawful carrying of a weapon

  • 1 year probation — Driving while intoxicated

Kalii Dawn Linder — Greenville

OUTCOME: SENTENCED TO PROBATION

Linder was released after being sentenced to probation.

Jail records show two theft cases involving property under $2,500 with two or more prior convictions. One case was disposed of while another resulted in three years probation.

Drug Cases Resulting in Bond Releases

Several defendants facing drug-related allegations were released after posting bond.

Jaylon Tyquez McNeal

OUTCOME: RELEASED ON BOND

Charges listed in jail records include:

  • Possession of a controlled substance PG1 (1–4 grams)

  • Assault causing bodily injury to a family member

McNeal was released after posting bond.

Taylor Alvarado

OUTCOME: RELEASED ON BOND

Alvarado was released on bond after being booked on a charge of possession of a controlled substance PG2 (4–400 grams).

Kandice McWhorter

OUTCOME: RELEASED ON BOND

McWhorter was released on bond after an arrest for possession of a controlled substance PG2 (4–400 grams).

Stori Payne

OUTCOME: RELEASED ON BOND

Payne was released on bond on a charge of possession of a controlled substance PG2 (4–400 grams).

Miguel Angel Sosa

OUTCOME: RELEASED ON BOND

Sosa was released on bond after being booked on:

  • Possession of a controlled substance PG2 under one gram

  • Unlawful carrying of a weapon

Assault and Family Violence Cases

Khyara Kone — Heartland

OUTCOME: RELEASED ON BOND WITH CONDITIONS

Kone was released after posting bond with court conditions following an arrest for assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.

Emmanuella Bachabi-Mama — Heartland

OUTCOME: RELEASED ON BOND

Bachabi-Mama was released on bond after being booked on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Nixon Orlando Richards

OUTCOME: IMMIGRATION HOLD

Richards was released from local custody but remains subject to an immigration detainer, according to the jail release report.

The arrest involved an allegation of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Adam Garza Jr. — Terrell

OUTCOME: RELEASED AFTER FAMILY VIOLENCE HOLD

Garza was released after completing a mandatory four-hour family violence hold.

Charges listed in jail records include:

  • Harassment

  • Class C assault

Personal Recognizance (PR) Bond Releases

Some inmates were released without posting cash bail through judge-approved personal recognizance bonds.

Franklin Benard Adams IV

OUTCOME: RELEASED ON PR BOND

Adams was released on a personal recognizance bond after being booked on:

  • Assault family violence

