Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New K9 Officer Rage

A New Addition to the Team

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is thrilled to announce the addition of its newest K9 Officer, Rage. This exceptional 18-month-old Belgian Malinois has arrived from Poland and is ready to serve and protect the residents of Kaufman County.

Training and Readiness

Rage recently completed an intensive training program alongside his handler, Deputy Kevin Shaw. The duo graduated from Texas K9 Solutions on February 2, 2026, marking the beginning of what promises to be a valuable partnership for the community.

Looking Ahead

As Rage embarks on his career, the Sheriff’s Office expresses enthusiasm about the positive impact he will have in enhancing public safety. The community is invited to join in congratulating Deputy Shaw and K9 Rage on this remarkable achievement and to wish them both a safe and successful journey together. Their teamwork and dedication will play an important role in supporting law enforcement efforts across the county.

A Warm Welcome

Welcome to the family, Rage! Your dedication and skills will be a tremendous asset to Kaufman County. We look forward to seeing you in action and appreciate the commitment you bring to protecting our community every day.