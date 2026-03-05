Forney Housing Market Begins to Stabilize: February Insights

Published: March 5, 2026 By inForney News Desk
Forney Housing Market Begins to Stabilize: February Insights

FORNEY — The local housing market in Forney displayed signs of adjustment in February, with home prices softening slightly and properties remaining on the market longer than the frenzied pace witnessed during the pandemic housing boom.

According to recent data from Redfin, the median sale price of a home in Forney is approximately $362,000, marking a 5.6 percent decline compared to the same period last year. Despite this dip in prices, the number of homes sold has seen a slight uptick, indicating sustained buyer interest even as the market normalizes.

Homes Taking Longer to Sell

One of the most telling indicators of the changing market is the duration homes are staying on the market.

As of early 2026, homes in Forney are taking about 83 days to sell on average, a noticeable increase from the 64-day average recorded last year.

This increase in time on the market provides buyers with greater negotiating power and allows them more time to evaluate their options — a stark contrast to recent years when homes often garnered multiple offers within days.

Currently, real estate listings in Forney show more than 140 homes actively listed, with a median listing price around $399,000, reflecting a steady supply of inventory.

Sales Activity Holding Steady

While prices have cooled somewhat, the monthly sales volume has remained relatively stable.

Data from Redfin indicates that 23 homes sold in January, an increase from 18 homes sold during the same month last year.

Across Kaufman County, the broader market is displaying similar trends. The countywide median home price stands at approximately $300,000, down about 6.5 percent year-over-year, with homes taking roughly 92 days to sell on average.

Some Neighborhoods Buck the Trend

Despite the overarching cooling trend, certain neighborhoods in Forney continue to experience price growth.

For instance, homes in the Windmill Farms area have recorded a median price of about $270,000, reflecting a 4.2 percent increase compared to last year.

Local real estate agents note that newer master-planned communities and homes priced below the regional median remain particularly appealing to buyers relocating from the Dallas area.

What It Means for Buyers and Sellers

The February figures indicate that the Forney housing market is entering a more balanced phase.

After several years marked by rapid price increases due to population growth and pandemic-era demand, analysts suggest that the current shift likely represents a normalization rather than a significant downturn.

For buyers, this environment offers an expanded selection and potentially stronger negotiating positions. For sellers, accurately pricing homes and adequately preparing properties for the market has become increasingly crucial as competition among listings intensifies.

With spring historically bringing a surge of new listings and buyers, local real estate professionals anticipate that the forthcoming months will provide a clearer picture of the direction in which the Forney housing market is heading in 2026.

Related Articles

Terrell Police Seek Public Assistance in Ulta Theft Investigation
Terrell Police Seek Public Assistance in Ulta Theft Investigation

Terrell Police Seek Public Assistance in Ulta Theft Investigation

The Terrell Police Department is currently investigating a theft that took place on February 21, 2026, at the local Ulta store. As of now, the individuals involved have not been identified, and authorities are reaching out to the community for assistance in solving this case. Suspect photos show two...

March 4, 2026 Read More
Kaufman Economic Development Corporation Honored with 2025 Economic Excellence Recognition
Kaufman Economic Development Corporation Honored with 2025 Economic Excellence Recognition

Kaufman Economic Development Corporation Honored with 2025 Economic Excellence Recognition

The Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC) has awarded the Kaufman Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) with its prestigious Economic Excellence Recognition for 2025. This accolade places KEDC among an elite group of just 85 economic development organizations statewide that have achieved this ...

March 4, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Court at Law No. 2 Race Still Pending as Provisional Ballots Are Reviewed
Kaufman County Court at Law No. 2 Race Still Pending as Provisional Ballots Are Reviewed

Kaufman County Court at Law No. 2 Race Still Pending as Provisional Ballots Are Reviewed

March 4, 2026 Read More
Three Votes Decide Kaufman County Court at Law No. 2 in Republican Primary
Three Votes Decide Kaufman County Court at Law No. 2 in Republican Primary

Three Votes Decide Kaufman County Court at Law No. 2 in Republican Primary

March 4, 2026 Read More
Help Us Locate Wanted Individuals: Reach Out to Kaufman County Crime Stoppers
Help Us Locate Wanted Individuals: Reach Out to Kaufman County Crime Stoppers

Help Us Locate Wanted Individuals: Reach Out to Kaufman County Crime Stoppers

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Department is actively seeking assistance from the community in locating individuals with outstanding warrants. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the individuals listed below, we encourage you to contact Kaufman County Crime Stoppers, affectionatel...

March 3, 2026 Read More
Forney Lawyer Scott Gray: Estate Planning A Critical Responsibility For Families
Forney Lawyer Scott Gray: Estate Planning A Critical Responsibility For Families

Forney Lawyer Scott Gray: Estate Planning A Critical Responsibility For Families

March 3, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×