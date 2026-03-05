Forney Housing Market Begins to Stabilize: February Insights

FORNEY — The local housing market in Forney displayed signs of adjustment in February, with home prices softening slightly and properties remaining on the market longer than the frenzied pace witnessed during the pandemic housing boom.

According to recent data from Redfin, the median sale price of a home in Forney is approximately $362,000, marking a 5.6 percent decline compared to the same period last year. Despite this dip in prices, the number of homes sold has seen a slight uptick, indicating sustained buyer interest even as the market normalizes.

Homes Taking Longer to Sell

One of the most telling indicators of the changing market is the duration homes are staying on the market.

As of early 2026, homes in Forney are taking about 83 days to sell on average, a noticeable increase from the 64-day average recorded last year.

This increase in time on the market provides buyers with greater negotiating power and allows them more time to evaluate their options — a stark contrast to recent years when homes often garnered multiple offers within days.

Currently, real estate listings in Forney show more than 140 homes actively listed, with a median listing price around $399,000, reflecting a steady supply of inventory.

Sales Activity Holding Steady

While prices have cooled somewhat, the monthly sales volume has remained relatively stable.

Data from Redfin indicates that 23 homes sold in January, an increase from 18 homes sold during the same month last year.

Across Kaufman County, the broader market is displaying similar trends. The countywide median home price stands at approximately $300,000, down about 6.5 percent year-over-year, with homes taking roughly 92 days to sell on average.

Some Neighborhoods Buck the Trend

Despite the overarching cooling trend, certain neighborhoods in Forney continue to experience price growth.

For instance, homes in the Windmill Farms area have recorded a median price of about $270,000, reflecting a 4.2 percent increase compared to last year.

Local real estate agents note that newer master-planned communities and homes priced below the regional median remain particularly appealing to buyers relocating from the Dallas area.

What It Means for Buyers and Sellers

The February figures indicate that the Forney housing market is entering a more balanced phase.

After several years marked by rapid price increases due to population growth and pandemic-era demand, analysts suggest that the current shift likely represents a normalization rather than a significant downturn.

For buyers, this environment offers an expanded selection and potentially stronger negotiating positions. For sellers, accurately pricing homes and adequately preparing properties for the market has become increasingly crucial as competition among listings intensifies.

With spring historically bringing a surge of new listings and buyers, local real estate professionals anticipate that the forthcoming months will provide a clearer picture of the direction in which the Forney housing market is heading in 2026.