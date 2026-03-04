Three Votes Decide Kaufman County Court at Law No. 2 in Republican Primary

Three Votes Decide Kaufman County Court at Law No. 2 in Republican Primary

In a state where “every vote counts” is often dismissed as campaign rhetoric, the Republican primary for Kaufman County Court at Law No. 2 turned the phrase into a mathematical reality.

After 12,985 ballots were counted across the county, Bobby Rich emerged with the narrowest possible mandate — a three-vote victory over Rob Farquharson, splitting the electorate almost perfectly in half.

The Three-Vote Threshold

Inside campaign headquarters Tuesday night, the mood was tense as the numbers trickled in. Months of campaigning — handshakes, courthouse visits, neighborhood walks, and late-night strategy calls — all came down to a scoreboard that barely moved.

For both candidates, the margin remained within reach until the very final precinct reported.

Early Voting Advantage

When early voting totals were released, Farquharson held the lead.

Rob Farquharson: 4,118 early votes

Bobby Rich: 3,971 early votes

That 147-vote advantage typically provides a comfortable cushion heading into Election Day. In most countywide races, such a margin would be difficult to overcome.

But Tuesday’s final round of voting told a different story.

Election Day Turnaround

As Election Day precincts reported, Rich steadily chipped away at the gap.

When the final boxes were counted, Rich had outperformed Farquharson in same-day voting:

Bobby Rich: 2,409 Election Day votes

Rob Farquharson: 2,263 Election Day votes

The shift erased Farquharson’s early advantage and pushed the race into a virtual dead heat.

Absentee Ballots Offer No Separation

Even absentee ballots failed to create meaningful distance between the candidates.

Rich: 114 absentee votes

Farquharson: 110 absentee votes

With each update, the margin tightened to fractions of a percent.

Final Results

When the final precinct reported and the election dashboard displayed 100% reporting, the result was almost perfectly split:

Bobby Rich: 6,494 votes ( 50.01% )

Rob Farquharson: 6,491 votes (49.99%)

The difference: three votes.

In percentage terms, the margin was 0.02%.

A Race That May Trigger a Recount

Under Texas election law, a candidate may request a recount when the margin is extremely small. With just three votes separating the candidates, the race is well within recount territory.

Whether that process occurs could determine if this razor-thin result stands as final.

A Reminder About Turnout

Countywide races rarely demonstrate the power of individual voters as clearly as this one.

Out of nearly 13,000 ballots, the race for County Court at Law No. 2 came down to three people.

In other words, if two voters had made a different choice, the outcome would have flipped.