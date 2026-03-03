Forney Lawyer Scott Gray: Estate Planning A Critical Responsibility For Families

FORNEY — Record growth in Forney is bringing new residents, new homes, and expanding families. Forney attorney Scott Gray, a partner at Guest and Gray Law Firm, emphasizes that estate planning is a critical responsibility. In this Q&A, Gray, who has decades of experience serving Kaufman County, explains why delaying this planning can be costly.

Why Forney Families Need Estate Planning Now

Scott Gray points out that the influx of young families means many residents have significant assets for the first time, like a new home or a 401k. He stresses that estate planning is essential for anyone with minor children or real property. Without a plan, the state of Texas dictates asset distribution, and a judge must determine the guardianship of your children.

Common Mistakes Kaufman County Residents Make

The biggest error, according to Gray, is relying on incorrect, "DIY" internet wills. He says that Texas probate laws are specific, and improperly drafted documents can lead to lengthy, expensive court proceedings.

Another frequent oversight is outdated beneficiary designations on life insurance and retirement accounts, which will override whatever is written in a will.

Estate Planning for Minor Children

Gray highlights that for parents, estate planning is primarily about ensuring guardians are designated for their children in a will, preventing court intervention.

Trusts are also vital to prevent an 18-year-old from suddenly inheriting large sums of money. He explains that a trust allows a chosen trustee to manage funds for a child’s education and health until they are mature enough.

Wills and Trusts in Texas

Will: Tells the probate court how to distribute property, but it must go through probate.

Revocable Living Trust: Can allow an estate to bypass probate court entirely.

Benefits: A trust offers privacy (probate is public record) and speed, while a will remains a necessary cornerstone for most families.

Which Is Best: Gray’s firm evaluates each family’s unique situation to determine the most effective legal tool.

Reviewing Your Estate Plan

Gray recommends reviewing your plan every three to five years.

Review is also necessary after any "life event," such as buying property, having a child, or if an executor moves.

Texas law changes frequently, and updates in 2026 for homestead exemptions and trust language might mean older documents need attention.

Final Advice

Gray says that a good estate plan provides invaluable peace of mind. He states, "It is a gift to your family so they are not left with a legal mess".

Scott Gray practices at Guest and Gray Law Firm, located at 315 S Bois D Arc St in Forney, Texas. The firm specializes in probate, estate planning, and family law.