Forney Lawyer Scott Gray: Estate Planning A Critical Responsibility For Families

Published: March 3, 2026 By inForney News Desk
Forney Lawyer Scott Gray: Estate Planning A Critical Responsibility For Families

FORNEY — Record growth in Forney is bringing new residents, new homes, and expanding families. Forney attorney Scott Gray, a partner at Guest and Gray Law Firm, emphasizes that estate planning is a critical responsibility. In this Q&A, Gray, who has decades of experience serving Kaufman County, explains why delaying this planning can be costly.

Why Forney Families Need Estate Planning Now

Scott Gray points out that the influx of young families means many residents have significant assets for the first time, like a new home or a 401k. He stresses that estate planning is essential for anyone with minor children or real property. Without a plan, the state of Texas dictates asset distribution, and a judge must determine the guardianship of your children.

Common Mistakes Kaufman County Residents Make

The biggest error, according to Gray, is relying on incorrect, "DIY" internet wills. He says that Texas probate laws are specific, and improperly drafted documents can lead to lengthy, expensive court proceedings.

Another frequent oversight is outdated beneficiary designations on life insurance and retirement accounts, which will override whatever is written in a will.

Estate Planning for Minor Children

Gray highlights that for parents, estate planning is primarily about ensuring guardians are designated for their children in a will, preventing court intervention.

Trusts are also vital to prevent an 18-year-old from suddenly inheriting large sums of money. He explains that a trust allows a chosen trustee to manage funds for a child’s education and health until they are mature enough.

Wills and Trusts in Texas

  • Will: Tells the probate court how to distribute property, but it must go through probate.

  • Revocable Living Trust: Can allow an estate to bypass probate court entirely.

  • Benefits: A trust offers privacy (probate is public record) and speed, while a will remains a necessary cornerstone for most families.

  • Which Is Best: Gray’s firm evaluates each family’s unique situation to determine the most effective legal tool.

Reviewing Your Estate Plan

  • Gray recommends reviewing your plan every three to five years.

  • Review is also necessary after any "life event," such as buying property, having a child, or if an executor moves.

  • Texas law changes frequently, and updates in 2026 for homestead exemptions and trust language might mean older documents need attention.

Final Advice

Gray says that a good estate plan provides invaluable peace of mind. He states, "It is a gift to your family so they are not left with a legal mess".

Learn More and Get Started

For more information, visit:

Scott Gray practices at Guest and Gray Law Firm, located at 315 S Bois D Arc St in Forney, Texas. The firm specializes in probate, estate planning, and family law.

Related Articles

Forney ISD Middle School Students Shine as State Qualifiers in Esports
Forney ISD Middle School Students Shine as State Qualifiers in Esports

Forney ISD Middle School Students Shine as State Qualifiers in Esports

We are thrilled to announce that some remarkable 7th-grade students have made history by qualifying for the state competition as part of the Forney ISD High School Esports Team! Competing at the high school level as middle schoolers is a significant achievement, and advancing to the state level is a...

March 2, 2026 Read More
Cast a Line Close to Home: The Best Fishing Spots in Kaufman County
Cast a Line Close to Home: The Best Fishing Spots in Kaufman County

Cast a Line Close to Home: The Best Fishing Spots in Kaufman County

March 2, 2026 Read More
Rob Farquharson: A Vision for Justice in Kaufman County Court at Law 2
Rob Farquharson: A Vision for Justice in Kaufman County Court at Law 2

Rob Farquharson: A Vision for Justice in Kaufman County Court at Law 2

Republican Rob Farquharson is running for the Kaufman County Court at Law 2 Bench. Currently serving as an Associate Attorney General under Ken Paxton, Rob outlines his judicial philosophy, vision for the court, and ideas to improve the administration of justice. Note- Both candidates were asked the...

March 2, 2026 Read More
A Judicial Perspective: Insights from Incumbent Judge Bobby Rich
A Judicial Perspective: Insights from Incumbent Judge Bobby Rich

A Judicial Perspective: Insights from Incumbent Judge Bobby Rich

March 1, 2026 Read More
Forney Police Department Warns Residents of Impersonation Scam
Forney Police Department Warns Residents of Impersonation Scam

Forney Police Department Warns Residents of Impersonation Scam

The Forney Police Department is sounding the alarm about a troubling phone scam that has recently resurfaced, where individuals are impersonating police officers and administrative staff. These scammers are contacting residents and falsely claiming that they have outstanding Failure To Appear warran...

February 28, 2026 Read More
Final Day of Early Voting Sees Over 8,300 Total Ballots Cast in Forney
Final Day of Early Voting Sees Over 8,300 Total Ballots Cast in Forney

Final Day of Early Voting Sees Over 8,300 Total Ballots Cast in Forney

February 27, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×