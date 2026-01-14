Protecting the Forney Entrepreneur: A Q&A with Attorney Scott Gray

FORNEY, TX — As the Forney skyline transforms and the Highway 80 corridor expands, local business owners are stepping into a new era filled with both opportunities and challenges. To explore the evolving legal landscape of 2026, we spoke with Scott Gray , a founding partner at Guest and Gray Law Firm. With decades of experience assisting Kaufman County residents in navigating complex legal matters, Gray offers valuable insights on the importance of a proactive legal strategy for local businesses.

The New Forney, Growth and Opportunity

InForney: Scott, you have witnessed Forney's transformation from a quiet suburb to a significant logistics hub in Texas. How has this growth altered the legal issues faced by local business owners?

Scott Gray: The scale of business operations in Forney has changed dramatically. Two decades ago, disputes typically revolved around minor property lines or local service agreements. Today, our entrepreneurs are entering contracts with national distributors and international vendors, managing digital assets, and navigating intricate labor markets.

We're seeing a significant rise in business litigation , particularly concerning breach of contract. In 2026, a delay in a supply chain or a failure to meet technical specifications can result in losses of hundreds of thousands of dollars for a Forney company in just one week. Agreements that were once secured by a handshake can no longer withstand this level of pressure.

The Texas Business Court System

InForney: Recent updates to the Texas Business Court system have been significant. How do these changes benefit businesses in Kaufman County?

Scott Gray: The expansion of the Texas Business Court system in late 2025 and early 2026 represents a major advancement for our local business community. Complex commercial cases no longer need to be litigated in a general civil docket. By collaborating with an experienced civil litigation team , Forney business owners can ensure their disputes are heard by specialized judges who understand business law. This can lead to quicker resolutions and more predictable outcomes. At Guest and Gray, we work to position our clients to take full advantage of these sophisticated legal venues.

Common Mistakes in Breach of Contract Cases

InForney: What is the most frequent mistake you observe among business owners when they encounter a breach of contract?

Scott Gray: The most significant error is delaying action. In business, the phrase "time is money" rings true. When a vendor fails to perform or a partner breaches a noncompete agreement, the damages can escalate rapidly.

Many owners attempt to resolve issues without legal assistance. By the time they reach out to us, crucial evidence may have faded, or the other party might have moved their assets. Taking a proactive stance early on does not necessarily mean heading to trial; it signals that you take your business and your legal rights seriously.

The Value of Local Legal Experts

InForney: Guest and Gray is recognized for its strong roots in Forney. Why should business owners opt for a local firm over a larger firm in Dallas for litigation needs?

Scott Gray: We have deep ties to Forney and Kaufman County. We live, shop, and engage with the community here. Our familiarity with the local jury pool and the judges who oversee cases in Kaufman County provides us with a unique advantage. The Kaufman County Courthouse is our home ground, and no other firm can match our local experience.

While a large Dallas firm might grasp business law, they often lack the local context necessary to understand how specific issues, like traffic on Highway 80, impact a Forney business. At Guest and Gray, we deliver the same level of legal sophistication found in a bustling downtown firm, combined with the personal investment and local insight that only a neighbor can offer. We are not just protecting a client; we are safeguarding a member of our community.

Securing Business Legacies in 2026

InForney: Beyond litigation, what should business owners consider to secure their legacy in 2026?

Scott Gray: One area frequently overlooked is the intersection of business ownership and personal life. As a business grows in value, it often becomes a significant part of a family legacy. We strongly advise our business clients to integrate estate planning into their business strategy.

It's crucial to have a plan in place for the future of your company, especially if you're no longer able to run it. Succession planning and business protection are two sides of the same coin. Our goal is to ensure that the success you are building today remains viable for your children and grandchildren in the future.