Help Us Locate Wanted Individuals: Reach Out to Kaufman County Crime Stoppers

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Department is actively seeking assistance from the community in locating individuals with outstanding warrants. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the individuals listed below, we encourage you to contact Kaufman County Crime Stoppers, affectionatel...

Help Us Locate Wanted Individuals: Reach Out to Kaufman County Crime Stoppers

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Department is actively seeking assistance from the community in locating individuals with outstanding warrants. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the individuals listed below, we encourage you to contact Kaufman County Crime Stoppers, affectionately known as "The Silent Witness." Your tips could lead to a cash reward while ensuring your identity remains confidential.

How to Submit Tips

If you can provide the current location of any of the individuals mentioned, please call or text Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-TIPS-KCC (1-877-847-7522). You can also visit www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org or use the P3 APP to submit your information.

All tips submitted to Kaufman County Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. However, please note that information provided directly to law enforcement will not qualify for a reward through Crime Stoppers.

Current Wanted Individuals

Adrian Garcia

Gender: Male (W/M) | Date of Birth: 05/09/1994

Charges: Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 2, greater than 400 grams

Kimberly Keller

Gender: Female (B/F) | Date of Birth: 02/10/1984

Charges: Assault on a Peace Officer/Judge

Felix Martinez

Gender: Male (W/M) | Date of Birth: 03/02/1991

Charges: Sexual Assault

Important Reminder

The information regarding these warrants was accurate at the time of publication but may have changed. It is crucial that warrants and charges be verified before any arrest. Please remember to never attempt to apprehend any suspect yourself, as doing so may pose risks to your safety. Additionally, Kaufman County Crime Stoppers will not issue rewards to individuals who take such actions.

Your assistance could make a significant difference in keeping our community safe. Thank you for your help in bringing these individuals to justice.