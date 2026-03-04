Terrell Police Seek Public Assistance in Ulta Theft Investigation

The Terrell Police Department is currently investigating a theft that took place on February 21, 2026, at the local Ulta store. As of now, the individuals involved have not been identified, and authorities are reaching out to the community for assistance in solving this case. Suspect photos show two...

Terrell Police Seek Public Assistance in Ulta Theft Investigation

Incident Overview

The Terrell Police Department is currently investigating a theft that took place on February 21, 2026, at the local Ulta store. As of now, the individuals involved have not been identified, and authorities are reaching out to the community for assistance in solving this case. Suspect photos show two women inside the store near cosmetic displays. One appears to be wearing a white jacket over a dark top, with long dark hair and eyeglasses, carrying a shoulder purse. The second is dressed in a black top, long dark hair, and oversized sunglasses, walking beside her toward the exit. Both are seen browsing aisles before leaving together after the alleged incident.

Call for Public Assistance

The police emphasize that any information from the public could be crucial in advancing the investigation. If you recognize the suspects or have any details regarding their whereabouts, you are encouraged to reach out.

Contact Information

Detective David Bridges is leading the investigation and can be contacted at 469-474-2645. Alternatively, tips can be sent via email to dbridges@terrelltx.gov.

Your vigilance and support are vital in helping to ensure the safety and security of our community.