Terrell Police Seek Public Assistance in Ulta Theft Investigation

Published: March 4, 2026 By Mandy Travis
The Terrell Police Department is currently investigating a theft that took place on February 21, 2026, at the local Ulta store. As of now, the individuals involved have not been identified, and authorities are reaching out to the community for assistance in solving this case.

Incident Overview

The Terrell Police Department is currently investigating a theft that took place on February 21, 2026, at the local Ulta store. As of now, the individuals involved have not been identified, and authorities are reaching out to the community for assistance in solving this case. Suspect photos show two women inside the store near cosmetic displays. One appears to be wearing a white jacket over a dark top, with long dark hair and eyeglasses, carrying a shoulder purse. The second is dressed in a black top, long dark hair, and oversized sunglasses, walking beside her toward the exit. Both are seen browsing aisles before leaving together after the alleged incident.

Call for Public Assistance

The police emphasize that any information from the public could be crucial in advancing the investigation. If you recognize the suspects or have any details regarding their whereabouts, you are encouraged to reach out.

Contact Information

Detective David Bridges is leading the investigation and can be contacted at 469-474-2645. Alternatively, tips can be sent via email to dbridges@terrelltx.gov.

Your vigilance and support are vital in helping to ensure the safety and security of our community.

More Images

646767945_1331789312313679_2698551876143410967_n.jpg
645496296_1331789308980346_5345423734462387419_n.jpg

