Kaufman Economic Development Corporation Honored with 2025 Economic Excellence Recognition

The Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC) has awarded the Kaufman Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) with its prestigious Economic Excellence Recognition for 2025. This accolade places KEDC among an elite group of just 85 economic development organizations statewide that have achieved this remarkable distinction.

A Testament to Collaborative Efforts

Stewart McGregor, Executive Director of KEDC, expressed pride in the organization's accomplishments, highlighting the vital support from local leadership and businesses in the community. "The Kaufman EDC is honored to receive this recognition as a leading local economic development organization in the State of Texas," McGregor stated. "This achievement isn't possible without the support of the KEDC Board of Directors, Kaufman City Council, and the many businesses in the community that contribute to our employment and tax base."

Understanding the Economic Excellence Recognition Program

The Economic Excellence Recognition program is designed to acknowledge economic development organizations that demonstrate a high standard of professionalism. To qualify for this prestigious recognition, organizations must meet specific criteria that include the professional development of their governing board or council, as well as the economic development director and professional staff. Additional factors contributing to qualification standards include certifications, professional memberships, and the overall effectiveness of the economic development staff.

Commitment to Excellence

Carlton Schwab, President and CEO of the TEDC, emphasized the program's role in honoring outstanding community commitment. "The TEDC’s Economic Excellence Recognition program celebrates the dedication of communities, their leaders, and economic development professionals toward the advancement of their economic development efforts," he noted.

About the Texas Economic Development Council

Founded in 1961 and based in Austin, the Texas Economic Development Council is a statewide, non-profit professional association dedicated to fostering economic and employment opportunities throughout Texas. The TEDC serves over 1,000 members by providing information, educational resources, and legislative services, all aimed at supporting the state's economic growth and creating a favorable business environment.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Emily Golden

Marketing & Community Relations

Phone: 972-932-2216

Email: egolden@kaufmantx.org