Kaufman County Jail Sees Surge in Inmate Releases: A 48-Hour Snapshot

Kaufman County Jail Sees Surge in Inmate Releases: A 48-Hour Snapshot

KAUFMAN — Internal records from the Kaufman County Jail for March 4 and March 5, 2026, reveal a busy 48-hour window that saw 30 inmates processed out of the facility. The releases highlight a significant trend of federal agency pickups, high-stakes drug trafficking bonds, and a high concentration of cases involving Forney residents.

Federal Authorities Clear Local Detainees

The early days of March saw a heavy presence of federal and state agencies taking custody of Kaufman County inmates.

On March 4, Eduardo Luis Bueno was released to the U.S. Marshals. Originally admitted in October 2025, Bueno faced charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member and a Federal Charge. On that same day, Marquis Deshaun Jackson was also handed over to the U.S. Marshals regarding a Federal Charge/Probation Violation.

On March 5, Teodoro Gonzalez was released to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Gonzalez’s records show charges for Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Additionally, Beatrice Rodriguez was transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison on March 4 to serve time for Theft of Service.

Major Narcotics and Felony Bonds

Several individuals facing serious felony charges were released after posting substantial bonds.

The highest bond amounts recorded over the two-day period belonged to Adrian Stefan Garcia, who was released on March 4. Garcia’s bond totaled $360,000 for three major charges:

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 2 or 2-A (>= 400G) : $200,000 bond .

Possession of Marijuana (>50lbs<=2,000lbs) : $150,000 bond .

Theft of Property ($30K-$150K): $10,000 bond.

In a separate case involving a violent felony, Emman Lewis of Terrell was released on March 4 after posting a $75,000 bond for Sexual Assault of a Child.

Spotlight on Forney Area Releases

A high volume of activity involved individuals from the Forney and Heartland areas. Below are some notable cases:

Shakenia Keyvetta Walker (Forney) : Released March 5. While an initial $100,000 bond for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon was noted as rejected and refiled, she received two years deferred for Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member .

Warren Monyai Dewayne Davis (Forney) : Released March 5 to the TDCJ to serve a 5-year sentence . While his Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon charge was dismissed, he received time for Abandon/Endanger a Child .

Areon Lashun Nichols (Forney) : Released March 5 after serving a 30-day sanction as a condition of probation for Assault Family/House Member Impede Breath/Circulation .

Trent Hunter (Heartland): Released March 5 after serving 21 days for Fleeing a Police Officer and DWI with a BAC >= 0.15.

Additional Local Bond Releases

Andromeda Danaka Harris (Forney) : Released March 4 on PR bonds totaling $11,500 for Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest .

Darrius Dewayne Collier (Forney) : Released March 5 on bonds for multiple counts of Theft ($750-$2,500) , Organized Retail Theft , and Theft of Property ($2,500-$30K) .

William James White (Forney) : Released March 5 after posting bond for Burglary of a Building .

Jennifer Norris (Forney) : Released March 5 for Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member .

Breanna Nicole Bettis (Forney) : Released March 4 for Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport .

Jacelynn Myers (Forney) : Released March 5 for Assault Causes Bodily Injury .

Michael Anthony Garcia (Forney): Released March 4 on PR bond for Possession of Marijuana < 2oz.

Would you like me to create a detailed breakdown of the release conditions for any of these specific local cases?