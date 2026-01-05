Kaufman Sheriff Beavers Explains ICE Detention Policy

KAUFMAN — This week, Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan W. Beavers released a public letter clarifying how the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office manages immigration-related detention requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The letter delineates the legal foundations for ICE holds and the county's cooperative role with federal authorities.

In his letter, Sheriff Beavers affirmed that the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office collaborates directly with federal law enforcement partners, including ICE, to ensure that individuals in county custody are processed in accordance with both state and federal laws. He stressed that the county jail honors lawful ICE detainers and immigration holds as a legal obligation rather than a matter of discretion.

“These actions are legal obligations intended to ensure that individuals who may pose a risk to public safety are not released back into the community without proper review by federal authorities,” the letter states.

Participation in the 287(g) Program

Additionally, Sheriff Beavers addressed Kaufman County’s involvement in the federal 287(g) program. He confirmed that the county has submitted a Memorandum of Understanding to participate in this initiative, which authorizes trained jail staff to assist in identifying and processing individuals for immigration-related matters, provided they are already in custody. This participation aims to enhance coordination between agencies, improve operational efficiency, and ensure that repeat offenders and serious criminals are accurately identified.

Temporary Holding Facility for Immigration Detainees

The sheriff further revealed that Kaufman County has an approved contract with ICE to operate a temporary holding facility for immigration detainees, which has a maximum capacity of eight individuals. This facility serves as an extension of the county’s efforts to comply with federal immigration law while focusing on community safety.

Commitment to Public Safety

Throughout his letter, Sheriff Beavers reiterated that the primary focus of his department is public safety. He assured residents that enforcement efforts are conducted fairly, consistently, and professionally. The sheriff emphasized that cooperation with federal partners is designed to meet community expectations while reinforcing law enforcement and accountability within the justice system.