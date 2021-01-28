FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery at the Dollar General store on Broad Street.
At approximately 9:38 p.m., on January 27, 2021, the Forney Police Department was dispatched to the Dollar General store located at 410 West Broad Street for an aggravated robbery.
Responding officers arrived on scene in about a minute from dispatch time, according to Forney Police Department Chief Micah Lunt.
"There were two employees inside who advised that a two black men wearing all black displayed handguns and demanded cash," Lunt told inForney.com. "The suspects had their faces covered and were wearing gloves."
They were inside the store for less than two minutes and left with just over $1,000 in cash.
Police utilized a K9 track in an effort to track the suspects, who fled the store on foot, but investigators believe they had a vehicle nearby and absconded from the area.
The investigation remains ongoing.