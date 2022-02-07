FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department is warning the public of a phone number spoofing warrant scam.
In the scam, the department says a scam artist is spoofing the phone number of the Forney Police Department and calling area residents informing them they have outstanding warrants.
"The scam artist then informs the person on the phone they can prevent incarceration by paying over the phone with gift cards," according to the department.
"Please be aware that this is NOT the Forney Police Department," stated the department. "The Forney Police Department and all other surrounding agencies do not request gift cards as payment for warrants."