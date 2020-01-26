FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department is investigating an overnight robbery of Cicis Pizza in downtown Forney.
Forney Police Department Chief Mica Lunt says there were no injuries in the robbery and efforts overnight to locate the suspect were unsuccessful.
Around 10:30 p.m., police received a 911 call from Cicis, located in the 100 block of West Broad Street, for a robbery. The complainant told police the suspect said he was armed with a gun but, did not display a weapon.
The 911 caller described the man as a very thin black male, approximately 5'5" to 5'6", approximately 140 to 150 pounds, ashy hands, and was wearing a black hoodie, a black mask, and possibly a blue shirt underneath the hoodie.
Police later located a mask on South Bois D'Arc Street near Weaver Street and Church Street where search efforts with a K9 unit focused. A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, the Precinct 2 Constable's Office, and the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office also aided in the search.
South Bois D'Arc Street was briefly shutdown in an effort to allow the K9 to obtain a track off of the mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forney Police Department at (97) 564-7607. Additionally, tipsters may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by reporting tips to the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522 or online at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.