FORNEY, Texas — UPDATE — The Forney Police Department, in an update Monday afternoon, is seeking assistance from the public locating 20-year-old Michael Luke Okwesa of Forney, Texas, in connection with today's investigation involving a stolen vehicle and incident in which a police officer was injured.
"Okwesa is sought in connection to multiple stolen vehicles and an incident involving injury to a Police Officer," read a statement from the department. "If seen, please call 911 immediately!"
Okwesa, according to police, was last seen wearing a white shirt and orange shorts.
ORIGINAL — A Forney Police Department officer sustained an injury to his hand Monday afternoon while pursuing a subject during a stolen vehicle investigation.
On Monday, August 23, 2021, around 2 p.m., a Forney Police Department officer observed and confirmed a stolen BMW M4 in the 160 block of Wandering Drive in Forney. A tow truck was dispatched to the scene to tow the vehicle.
While the vehicle was being towed, the Forney Police Department officer reported to have one subject at gunpoint. That subject, according to the officer, fled the scene on foot and was subsequently pursued by the officer.
During the foot pursuit, the officer reported a substantial injury to his hand and was taken by another police officer to an area hospital while police from multiple agencies established a perimeter in search of the subject — including the use of a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter and a Precinct 2 Constable's Office K-9 team.
Police reported possible contact with the subject via cell phone communication with a University Park Police Department detective but, as of 3:08 p.m., the subject remained at large.
This is a developing story.