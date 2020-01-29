TERRELL, Texas — The Forney-Terrell SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant yesertday in Terrell and found methamphetamine readily accessible to a two-year-old child.
Three adults were arrested including one man who is already under indictment on felony drug charges.
The SWAT team executed the warrant around noon on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at a residence in the 400 block of Frazier Street in Terrell.
"Upon forcing entry into the residence, officers located Cheri Martin (55), Timothy Hobbs (39), Sharla Brodwer (47), and a 2-year-old child," read a statement from the Terrell Police Department. "Officers immediately noticed methamphetamine in plain view on the kitchen counter readily accessible to the small child."
The methamphetamine field tested positive, according to police, and weighed approximately one-quarter pound.
Hobbs, Browder, and Martin were all charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than or equal to four grams and less than 200 grams. Each was also charged with abandon or endanger a child with criminal negligence.
Police say Hobbs is currently under indictment in Kaufman County on the same drug charge.