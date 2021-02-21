SEVEN POINTS, Texas — The Seven Points Police Department and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting at a local apartment complex that left a young woman, originally from Forney, dead on Thursday.
Police say they were dispatched to the 100 block of Lake By Drive on Thursday afternoon for a domestic disturbance call.
Upon arrival, officers found Brooke Spurgeon, 22, inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to the head. She was transferred by ambulance to UT Health East Medical Center in Gun Barrel City where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Spurgeon’s boyfriend, Christopher Nelson Hood, 46 was taken into custody after admitting that he had shot his girlfriend and the mother of his infant child according to authorities.
Hood is being Held at the Henderson County jail on a $2 million bond and charged with murder.
Hood also has an outstanding Kaufman County warrant that was issued in January for theft. Hood as a long criminal history in Kaufman county according to court records including charges of assault, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and assault of a public servant among others.
A Go Fund Me page has been started to help Spurgeon’s family with funeral expenses. It is available here.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline, based in Austin, provides 24-hour support through advocacy, safety planning, and resources to everyone affected by domestic violence. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call 800-799-7233 or visit www.thehotline.org.