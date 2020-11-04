KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A Kaufman County man, and previously convicted felon, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for attacking and injuring his girlfriend with a pair of scissors.
On September 8, 2019, 48-year-old Jose Dominguez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault to a date, family, or household member with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, and booked into the Kaufman County Jail where he remained until trial on a $100,000 bond.
Following a two-day trial before 86th District Court Judge Casey Blair, which began on Monday, October 26, 2020, Dominguez was found guilty of aggravated assault to a date, family, or household member with a deadly weapon.
The original punishment range for the charge was from two to 20 years but, because Dominguez had two prior felony convictions, the range of punishment extended to 25 years to life. The jury returned a 40-year sentence.
Dominguez remains jailed at the Kaufman County Jail until his eventual transfer to a Texas Department of Corrections facility.