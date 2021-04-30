KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A Kaufman County man has been arrested and charged with murder after an alleged domestic disturbance turned deadly shooting last week, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office confirmed with inForney.com today.
At approximately 6:37 p.m., on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of an alleged domestic disturbance in the 21000 block of North State Highway (SH) 34 near Bob White Lane in far north Kaufman County.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered 23-year-old Bryant Jacobs lying on the floor inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, according to the sheriff's office. Despite life-saving measures, Jacobs was pronounced deceased at the scene.
55-year-old Coy Grimes was arrested and transported to the Kaufman County Law Enforcement Center for processing where he was later charged with murder. His bond was set at $1.2 million.
A GoFundMe account has been established to assist Jacobs' the family with funeral-related expenses.
Jacobs was an expecting father and a very talented musician, according to his obituary.
"He was a loving son, a great brother, and a fierce friend to all who knew him," states the obituary. "Skinny, as his friends called him, will continue to live on in the memories of all who had the privilege and pleasure of knowing him."