FORNEY, Texas — UPDATE — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is seeking three persons of interest in connection with a fatal shooting earlier today in the Travis Ranch community in northwest Kaufman County.
Wednesday evening, the department released still images and a video of three male subjects being sought.
"We are currently looking for 3 male subjects of interest in the video and pictures surrounding the shooting that occurred today," read a statement from the department. "If you recognize any of these subjects, please call Investigator Howard at 469-820-4198."
Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-847-7522 or www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.
ORIGINAL — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday evening.
At approximately 4:45 p.m., the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the area of San Antonio Drive, near the Travis Ranch community pool, for a reported shooting.
Upon arrival, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Scott Whitaker tells inForney.com, one male subject was discovered deceased at the location.
As of press, no arrest(s) had been made and suspect(s) information was not immediately available, Whitaker said, citing an active and ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story.