KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing Friday morning.
At approximately 7:40 a.m., the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a residence in the 5400 block of County Road 4100, just west of Kaufman, for a woman who had been stabbed numerous times.
The woman, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police say her brother, whose identity was also not released as of press time, has been taken into custody.
The investigation remains ongoing, police say.
This is a developing story.