KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is warning of a phone warrant scam.
According to the sheriff's office, a Kaufman County resident was contacted by phone from a person that stated they were calling from the Kaufman County DA's Office.
The caller told the resident they had warrants out for their arrest and had to pay a percentage of the bond money to stay out of jail.
The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is warning area residents of the scam stating the Kaufman County District Attorney's Office does not contact defendants by phone for bond money.
"This is a SCAM!!" stated the sheriff's office.
Anyone who has received a call like this is asked to contact the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at (972) 932-4337.