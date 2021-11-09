KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Police Department arrested and charged Kaufman Independent School District’s Chief Financial Officer on suspicions of drunk driving over the weekend according to reports.
David Todd Garrison, 47 of Kemp, was arrested Sunday morning and booked into the Kaufman County jail where he was held on a $2,000 bond and charged with “Driving While Intoxicated.” He was later released after making bail on Sunday afternoon according to jail records.
Kaufman ISD said Tuesday that they are aware of Garrison’s arrest, however, are prohibited from commenting on personnel or disciplinary actions according to a district spokesman.
The district’s website still lists Garrison as acting CFO and inForney.com has confirmed that he is still employed with the district as of press time.