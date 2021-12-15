KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Independent School District is investigating an allegation of a threat at Kaufman High School, according to the district. The campus will be closed December 17.
During the afternoon on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the Kaufman High School administration was made aware of an allegation of a threat being made towards Kaufman High School, according to an email from campus administration.
The threat was specific in time but was specific in its date, December 17.
"This falls in line with a national TikTok trend threatening to coordinate violence at schools on December 17, 2021," read the email.
"The KISD police were involved and appropriate actions have been taken," continued the email. "There were no weapons on the KHS campus."
District and campus officials encourages parents to speak with their children about the importance or reporting threats to the appropriate individuals.
"Terroristic threats are taken seriously at Kaufman High School and the campus administration along with district police will be further investigating this matter," continued the email. "We intend to keep Kaufman High School a safe place for all students to learn."
No further information was released due to the ongoing investigation, according to officials.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the Kaufman High School campus will be closed to all student son Friday, December 17, 2021."