KAUFMAN, Texas — A Kaufman ISD teacher was arrested today after threatening to kill her coworker.
Wendy Dawson, 58, was arrested and charged with terroristic threat against a public servant on Thursday while at work. She was removed from the Monday Primary campus without incident.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit exclusively obtained by inForney.com, Dawson made a threat against a fellow teacher in front of other district employees on Tuesday, May 3.
"Dawson made a threat to shoot and kill another employee of the school with a gun she had in her car on the school campus," the affidavit says.
After campus administrators notified Kaufman ISD Police, two officers arrived and searched Dawson's vehicle which she voluntarily authorized.
Officers recovered a Taurus Spectrum .380 caliber pistol in the Dawson's car center console. The gun was loaded with a bullet in the chamber according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
Kaufman ISD Police Department is leading the investigation and requested the arrest warrant.
inForney.com has been unable to reach a Kaufman ISD representative for comment as of press time.
Dawson is expected to be arraigned Friday morning by a Kaufman County magistrate where bail will be set.
This is a developing story.